Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Misses practice with foot injury

Stevenson didn't practice Wednesday due to a listed foot issue, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson briefly left this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins due to a calf injury, which he downplayed afterward. Evidently he's past that issue, but the running back is now tending to a foot concern ahead of this weekend's game against the Texans. Stevenson now has two more chances to practice ahead of the contest, but unless he upgrades to full participation by Friday, he'll approach Week 6 action with an injury designation.