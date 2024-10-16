Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Stevenson (foot) remained sidelined at practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson, who missed this past weekend's game against the Texans, has two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London. If he remains sidelined versus Jacksonville, Antonio Gibson would once again be in line to lead the Patriots backfield, with JaMycal Hasty in reserve and practice-squad members Terrell Jennings and Kevin Harris representing potential candidates for elevation.