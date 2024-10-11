Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Not spotted at practice

Stevenson (foot) wasn't spotted during the initial portion of Friday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his continued absence is concerning ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Per Reiss, coach Jerod Mayo noted that Stevenson's foot injury isn't viewed as a long-term concern, but if the running back is out this weekend, Antonio Gibson would be in line for the Week 6 start, with JaMycal Hasty in reserve and practice squad members Terrell Jennings and Kevin Harris candidates for elevation.