Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Questionable after full practice

Stevenson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full practice participant Friday.

After being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, Stevenson was listed as a full participant Friday, which indicates that he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff against the Jaguars in London. Per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, coach Jerod Mayo indicated that Stevenson will likely be a game-time decision for the contest, while the running back himself noted Friday that he's feeling good and feels like he should be ready to play this weekend, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In the event that Stevenson ends up being held out, however, Antonio Gibson would be in line for another start at running back versus Jacksonville.