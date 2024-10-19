Rhamondre Stevenson Injury: Should be available Sunday

Stevenson (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Stevenson was a full participant in Friday's practice and also outright said he'd be good for the London matchup, so Schefter's report isn't surprising. Obviously fantasy managers should still confirm his status prior to the 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff time Sunday, but the more intriguing aspect will be the playing time split between Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. The latter took 13 carries for only 19 yards in the Week 6 loss to the Texans with Stevenson sidelined, but the week prior Gibson was listed as the team's "starter" only for Stevenson to receive the bulk of the carries out of the backfield after the first drive. The offense figures to have far more dynamism regardless with rookie quarterback Drake Maye slated to make his second start.