Rhamondre Stevenson News: Best yardage total since Week 5

Stevenson carried the ball 20 times for 74 yards and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears.

After eking out just 82 rushing yards total over the prior three games, Stevenson nearly matched that mark Sunday, although his longest gain went for only 11 yards. However, after scoring four TDs in the last two contests, he failed to get into the end zone this time around. Stevenson's 3.8 yards per carry this season is a career low, but he's already scored a career-high seven touchdowns through nine games while amassing 614 scrimmage yards. He'll try to hit paydirt again in Week 11 against the Rams.