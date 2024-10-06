Rhamondre Stevenson News: Bounces back after brief demotion

Stevenson rushed 12 times for 89 yards and a touchdown and brought in all four targets for three yards in the Patriots' 15-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson didn't open the game as a starter due to his early-season fumbling issues, but he was ultimately able to put together his most impressive showing since his 120-yard, one-touchdown effort in Week 1. Stevenson rattled off a game-long 33-yard run for a touchdown late in the first quarter for the Patriots' first points, and he averaged just over 5.0 yards per carry on his other 11 totes. The third-year back did get briefly shaken up in the fourth quarter per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, but Stevenson did reenter the game for a play and said after the contest he does not expect to miss any time. Stevenson and the Patriots next welcome in the Texans for a Week 6 matchup.