Rhamondre Stevenson News: First TD since Week 9

Stevenson rushed the ball 12 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills. He added one reception on one target for 13 yards.

Stevenson continued to see his workload decrease thanks to more involvement in the offense for Antonio Gibson. However, he took advantage of his opportunities with the ball, highlighted by a pair of 14-yard rushes -- one of which concluded in a trip to the end zone after bowling over a Buffalo defender. That marked his first touchdown since Week 9. Unfortunately, those positives were overshadowed by a miscue early in the fourth quarter on a backward pass that was partially mishandled by Stevenson, which was recovered in the end zone for a Bills touchdown. He didn't record another carry in the game, with Gibson instead accounting for the team's two rushing attempts.