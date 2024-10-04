Rhamondre Stevenson News: Fumbles away starting gig

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Friday that Stevenson will not start at running back in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Antonio Gibson will get a turn as the Patriots' lead back Week 5 while the 26-year-old Stevenson slides down a spot on the depth chart after fumbling in each of the Patriots' first four games. According to Mayo, Stevenson is still in line to remain in the game plan versus Miami. Gibson has seen just 29 carries to Stevenson's 65 through four games, but the former is averaging 5.3 yards per tote to Stevenson's 4.1 average.