Rhamondre Stevenson News: Limited impact in loss

Stevenson rushed the ball seven times for 18 yards in Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Jaguars. He added two receptions on three targets for seven yards.

Stevenson returned from a one-game absence to lead the New England backfield as a rusher, though both his volume and effectiveness were muted -- the latter of which was caused by game script. Most concerning was JaMycal Hasty's involvement as a pass catcher, which cut into Stevenson's overall role in the offense. Stevenson should be more productive moving forward due to the improved performance of the New England offense, but he has now been held under 50 rushing yards in three of his last four games.