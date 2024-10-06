Rico Dowdle News: Shines in SNF victory

Dowdle rushed 20 times for 87 yards while catching both of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Steelers.

Dowdle went over the century mark in yards from scrimmage while catching his second touchdown in as many weeks on Sunday Night Football. The 26-year-old was quietly leading a poor Dallas rushing attack in touches leading up to his breakout Sunday, so savvy fantasy managers may have already snagged him off the wire. If not, make sure to put in a claim for Dowdle ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Lions, as it has become apparent that he is the starting running back for the Cowboys this season.