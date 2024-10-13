Rico Dowdle News: Usage shifts again

Dowdle recorded five rushes for 25 yards in Sunday's 47-9 loss to the Lions. He added five receptions on six targets for 30 yards.

After a breakout game in Week 5, Dowdle was surprisingly thrust back into a split backfield with Ezekiel Elliott. Dowdle managed to out-touch Elliott thanks to his work as a pass catcher and also remained the far more efficient back. While their skill profiles suggest that Dowdle should serve as the clear leader of the backfield moving forward, the Cowboys have been hesitant to fully rely on him heading into their Week 7 bye.