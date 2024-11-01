River Cracraft Injury: Likely won't return in Week 9

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that he's being "cautious" with Cracraft's (upper body) timeline, suggesting he likely won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

There was optimism that Cracraft would be able to return for Sunday's divisional matchup after he was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, but McDaniel's comments Friday indicate he's not expected to play. Cracraft's participation in practice throughout next week will likely be the best indication of whether he can return in Week 10, when the Dolphins play the Rams on Monday night.