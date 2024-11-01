River Cracraft Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday

Cracraft (upper body) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Cracraft was limited in practice throughout the week, and despite his questionable designation, head coach Mike McDaniel suggested earlier Friday that he won't return for the Dolphins' Week 9 contest, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. If Cracraft is activated to Miami's active roster in time to play Sunday, he'll serve as a depth piece in the team's wide receiver room.