River Cracraft Injury: Won't be activated off IR

Cracraft (shoulder) will not be activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Buffalo, David reports.

Cracraft began the regular season on injured reserve due to an upper body injury he sustained during training camp in August. His 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, but seeing as he was a limited participant all week, the Dolphins will take the cautious route and keep the 30-year-old wideout on IR for at least another week. Cracraft's next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against the Rams on Monday, Nov. 11.