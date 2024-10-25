Roman Wilson Injury: Logs another DNP

Wilson (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson has now logged back-to-back DNPs to begin Pittsburgh's week of practice, suggesting he's a longshot to play in Monday night's matchup against the Giants. The rookie will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation in Saturday's practice to have a chance at suiting up in Week 8. If Wilson can't move past his hamstring issue, expect Scotty Miller to see increased work with the Steelers' offense.