Roman Wilson

Roman Wilson Injury: Logs another DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Wilson (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Wilson has now logged back-to-back DNPs to begin Pittsburgh's week of practice, suggesting he's a longshot to play in Monday night's matchup against the Giants. The rookie will likely need to upgrade to at least limited participation in Saturday's practice to have a chance at suiting up in Week 8. If Wilson can't move past his hamstring issue, expect Scotty Miller to see increased work with the Steelers' offense.

Roman Wilson
Pittsburgh Steelers
