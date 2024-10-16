Roman Wilson News: Limited action in debut

Wilson failed to record a single target in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Wilson made his season debut in Week 6 after recovering from an an ankle injury that caused him to miss the majority of training camp and the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The Steelers' coaching staff decided to ease him into action, as the rookie wideout played just five of Pittsburgh's 67 offensive snaps in the contest. As Wilson acclimates to the offense, his playing time and opportunities should increase. He'll do so with Russell Wilson under center instead of Justin Fields, as the Steelers are planning to make a quarterback change in Week 7 against the Jets.