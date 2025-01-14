Ronnie Rivers News: Earns three touches

Corum rushed three times for eight yards during Monday's 27-9 wild-card win against the Vikings.

With Blake Corum (forearm) out for the playoffs, Rivers stepped in as the primary backup to Kyren Williams at running back. As has been the case all season, Williams didn't come off the field often, playing 46 snaps and earning a total of 19 touches for 92 yards and a touchdown on his 16 carries and three receptions. Rivers played just seven snaps, and his three touches all came in the fourth quarter with the Rams holding a comfortable lead. Rivers is likely to continue to see limited time on offense in the divisional round against a stout Eagles run defense.