Ronnie Rivers News: Reverts to special teams role

Rivers did not record a snap on offense and played 11 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Packers.

For the first time this season, Rivers did not act as the backup to Kyren Williams, with Blake Corum filling the role instead. Whether this is a one-game test for the third-round rookie before the Rams go on bye in Week 6, or if Corum has officially jumped Rivers on the depth chart remains to be seen, but Corum notably produced very similar numbers to what Rivers had been producing with his touches (five rushes for 25 yards, one catch for eight yards). Regardless, the role of Williams hasn't changed, as he rushed 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, so neither Rivers nor Corum have much immediate value barring an injury to Williams.