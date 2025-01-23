Roquan Smith News: Fifth-most tackles in 2024

Smith played in 16 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 154 tackles (81 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith was four combined tackles shy from matching his production from the 2023 campaign, and he finished the 2024 campaign with the fifth-most tackles in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (173), Budda Baker (164), Robert Spillane (158) and Jamien Sherwood (158). Smith played every single defensive snap across the Ravens' two playoff games and accumulated 13 tackles (six solo) over that span. The 2018 first-round pick has been a tackling machine for the Ravens since being traded by the Bears in October of 2022.