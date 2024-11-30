NFL Picks: Best NFL Player Props For Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Week 13 NFL Picks and Player Props

I got unlucky last week with Brian Robinson injuring his ankle against the Cowboys and only had only six touches in what was an easy matchup on paper. Christian McCaffrey ran his scoreless streak to three games and Xavier Worthy also didn't find the end zone. On a positive note, Cade Otton's receiving total was under 50.5 (one catch, 30 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs went over his 91.5 rushing + receiving total (99 yards). Unfortunately, Rome Odunze had only 39 receiving yards with his over/under total at 40.5. It happens. Let's see if I can improve on this week's slate of Sunday's games.

Anytime Touchdowns

Gus Edwards +125 FanDuel

I'd grab this line sooner than later considering other sites have it as -124. Edwards will get plenty of work against the Falcons with J.K. Dobbins set to miss the game. While he has only one touchdown this season, Edwards was the goal line back in Baltimore last season finishing with 13 touchdowns. Atlanta ranks just 14th against opposing running backs and Greg Roman should give Edwards at least 15 carries provided the game stays close.

Cade Otton +210 FanDuel

On paper, this is the best matchup any tight end can have going up against the Carolina Panthers. While Otton laid an egg last week as previously mentioned, he should bounce back this week and have a bigger role in the offense, especially with Chris Godwin out. This is the type of pick where I like to throw in a same game, or in this case player, parlay and take some type of plus yardage with an anytime touchdown.

Dawson Knox, +270 FanDuel

I like this line a lot with Dalton Kincaid already ruled out for the Bills matchup with the 49ers. While they two tight ends only have three touchdowns between them this season, they have a combined 11 red zone targets, including five inside of the 10-yard line. This line is only at +200 on other sites so they seems like a really good value.

Player Props

Saquon Barkley Under 88.5 Rushing Yards -115 DraftKings

This might not be the wisest pick considering some of the monster lines Barkley has put up lately. However, he has to go on the road to Baltimore. Other than the Browns, this is the best rushing defense he'll face all season. The Ravens rank ninth against opposing running backs while the Browns are seventh. Cleveland held Saquon to 18 carries for 47 yards and it would not surprise me to see the Ravens do something similar. It also helps that Roquan Smith doesn't have an injury designation this week after sitting out last week's game.

Marvin Harrison Over 50.5 Receiving Yards -113 BetRivers

Harrison has had a lot of tough matchup as of late facing the Dolphins, Bears and Jets in three of his last four games. This is an excellent matchup for him this week as the Vikings rank 31st against opposing wide receivers. He has at least five targets in each of his last four games and he had lines of 4-130-2 (Rams) and 5-64-1 (Lions) when facing teams well below league-average earlier this season. Here's another spot to parlay Harrison with an anytime touchdown (+185 DraftKings).

Aaron Rodgers Over 217.5 Passing Yards -115 BetMGM

I like this prop a lot this week despite the fact that Rodgers has failed to go over this mark in any of his last three games. He beat it in his previous six contests and has a plus home matchup against a Seahawks team traveling across the country. I also like the fact that the well-rested Jets shouldhave a decent game plan coming out of their bye week. Rodgers has one of the better duos at receiver with Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall is a capable pass-catcher out of the backfield.