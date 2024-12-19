Roschon Johnson Injury: Another full listing

Johnson (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's walkthrough.

Johnson has kicked off Week 16 with back-to-back full sessions, though the Bears have yet to announce that he's fully cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The final step Johnson will have to progress through involves consultation with an independent neurologist. Johnson seems to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's divisional contest against the Lions, but he'll require full clearance in order to retake the field.