Ross Dwelley News: Back to SF on one-year pact

Dwelley signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Friday.

Dwelley spent his first six NFL seasons in San Francisco before playing for the Falcons in 2024. Back in the Bay Area, the 30-year-old Dwelley will compete for a roster spot with the 49ers in 2025. He has just 17 receiving yards in 29 regular-season appearances over the past two seasons, so Dwelley doesn't project to factor into the passing game much, even if he makes the team.