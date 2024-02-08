Target Breakdown: 2023 TE Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

Kelce had a down year and Hockenson may not be ready for Week 1 in 2024, but the position nonetheless looks stronger than it has in years, especially after Kelce's resurgent postseason (not to mention LaPorta putting up strong January numbers and Mark Andrews coming back from a major injury for a cameo). And while the incoming rookie class doesn't look especially deep, it does feature Georgia's Brock Bowers , a surefire first-round pick who has been touted by some as the best TE prospect in

Seven tight ends finished with triple-digit targets, the most since 2015 and up from four in 2022. In addition to LaPorta, the group featured a pair of second-year breakouts ( Trey McBride , Jake Ferguson ), a seventh -year breakout ( David Njoku ), a volume-fueled career season ( Evan Engram ) and two guys we all expected to be there ( Travis Kelce , T.J. Hockenson ).

A rookie class that was considered the best in years ended up being even better than most expected, with Dalton Kincaid , Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft also enjoying spells of fantasy relevance and Michael Mayer , Davis Allen and Will Mallory showing potential to gain said relevance in the future.

Some of those people probably said the same thing about Kyle Pitts, of course, but there's sure to be plenty of fantasy interest in Bowers after LaPorta broke the glass ceiling for rookie tight ends. If Bowers follows in his footsteps and puts up TE1 numbers in 2024, we might have to accept that the old rule/logic about avoiding rookie tight ends in fantasy is dead.

2023 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: George Kittle

Fantasy MVP: Sam LaPorta

Rookie of the Year: Sam LaPorta

Breakout Player: Jake Ferguson / Trey McBride

Comeback Player: David Njoku

Most Improved: Trey McBride

Real-Life LVP: Adam Trautman / Mike Gesicki

Fantasy LVP: Kyle Pitts

Most Disappointing: Kyle Pitts / Dallas Goedert

Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑

T.J. Hockenson (ACL tear)

Hockenson is the only prominent TE known to have a major injury from 2023 that will impact his preparation for 2024. The others on this list may be fine before spring practices, and some of them are probably healthy already.

Hockenson, on the other hand, is in serious danger of missing the start of 2024. The knee injury he suffered Dec. 24 wasn't just an ACL tear; he also tore his MCL and may have suffered meniscus damage. Hockenson had surgery Jan. 29, five weeks after the initial injury.

Michael Mayer (toe)

Mayer was the big name in last year's draft class, until he wasn't. His production at Notre Dame remained impressive throughout, but LaPorta came on strong his final season at Iowa and then put up much better numbers at the Combine. One might still consider Mayer's 2023 a success by the standards previously set for rookie tight ends, as he started 12 of 14 games and reached 80 percent snap share seven times. On the other hand, he was targeted only 40 times, catching 27 for 304 yards and a touchdown.

The second-round pick then missed the final three weeks of his rookie year with a toe injury, landing on the inactive list twice before being moved to IR for Week 18. If it were a major, long-term injury, he presumably would've been placed on injured reserve sooner. Don't forget Mayer on second-year breakout lists; if nothing else, he should play a ton of snaps again. And new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy might not be an exciting hire but did get solid results in Chicago from Cole Kmet, another tight end with A+ size and C+ speed. Mayer might not be fast/quick enough for 1,000-yard upside, but he still has a chance to be better than Kmet as both a pass catcher and blocker.

Hunter Henry (knee)

Henry, like Mayer, missed the final three games but avoided IR until Week 18. The 29-year-old is now scheduled for free agency, with no indication so far of a major injury or surgery.

Hayden Hurst (concussion)

Hurst is famously old for his draft class and dealt with post-trauma amnesia after a concussion sent him to injured reserve mid-season. He cleared concussion protocol in early January, but I wonder if he'll consider retirement rather than hitting free agency ahead of his age-31 season.

Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot)

Hamstring injuries have limited the 2022 third-round pick to 12 games through two seasons, with his last appearance coming Week 6 of this past year. He should be fine for spring practices, but he's an average athlete and hasn't been able to stay healthy. A lot of the enthusiasm surrounding him seems to entail stuff like the length of his hair and shorts, which might be a sign of gender equality progress, I guess. Or maybe it's just proof that we're all racing to the bottom. Either way, Dulcich doesn't need to be rostered in dynasty leagues.

Jelani Woods (hamstring)

Remember this guy? The 2022 third-round pick had a 25-312-3 receiving line as a rookie, enough to generate plenty of interest in a second-year breakout. Woods instead dealt with a hamstring injury from spring into summer, missing the entire preseason and then landing on injured reserve before Week 1. He never ended up coming off IR, with coach Shane Steichen acknowledging in November that the tight end had suffered a setback.

The Colts once again used a committee at TE, splitting work between rookies Will Mallory and Andrew Ogletree and veterans Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. Barring a major offseason signing, the Colts figure to have open competition for TE snaps/roles this coming spring/summer.

Hunter Long (MCL)

A 2021 third-round pick, Long replaced an injured Tyler Higbee for a December game in Baltimore, only to suffer an MCL injury in the first half and then have season-ending surgery. Rookie Davis Allen took advantage with a big game and may have passed Long on the depth chart for 2024.

Josh Whyle (knee)

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Whyle started to poach some passing-down snaps from Chigoziem Okonkwo at one point in the middle of the season. But then Whyle suffered a knee injury in early December and Okonkwo finished the year strong. Whyle missed Weeks 14-15, came back for Week 16 but didn't actually play any snaps, and then was placed on IR for Weeks 17-18. The Titans haven't reported exactly what happened, but Whyle will probably just be a backup in 2024 even if his knee is a non-concern.

Free Agents / Potential Holdouts / Cap Casualties 💰💰💰

Free Agents

Dalton Schultz

Hunter Henry (knee)

Gerald Everett

Noah Fant

Mike Gesicki

Adam Trautman

Colby Parkinson

Austin Hooper

Tanner Hudson

Irv Smith

Others: Drew Sample, Harrison Bryant, Robert Tonyan, Charlie Woerner, Johnny Mundt, Josiah Deguara, Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Geoff Swaim, Trevon Wesco, MyCole Pruitt, Ross Dwelley, Albert Okwuegbunam

This is a weak class of free-agent tight ends, with Schultz the clear headliner after making good on his one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans. He's a candidate for the franchise tag -- something he got from the Cowboys back in 2022 before settling for a much smaller deal with Houston last March.

Henry, Everett and Fant at least appear capable of some degree of fantasy relevance, depending on where they sign, though of the group only Henry has ever gone beyond the TE1/2 borderline (and that was many years ago with the Chargers).

Holdout Candidates

None. The 2025 free-agent class doesn't look much better than 2024's, barring a breakout from Kyle Pitts (who could get a fifth-year option in any case, taking his contract through 2025 instead of 2024). George Kittle might want a new deal with stronger guarantees, but he's unlikely to hold out for it with two years remaining on a sizable contract. And the 49ers might want to extend him anyway in an effort to lower his 2024 cap hit and keep their juggernaut team together for another year or three.

Potential Cap Casualties

The 'savings' listed next to each player is in real-money terms. I know people like to talk about cap hits, but really the cap can be manipulated any which way for a given season and what ultimately matters is the money that's actually paid out (or avoided). If I say that a team saves $15 million by releasing a guy, they might not realize all that "savings" in 2024 cap space... it could instead be split between 2024 and 2025 due to bonus money accelerating onto the current year's cap.

If that's a big problem, the team can just move money around on another contract. There are perhaps a few teams with limited flexibility in that sense — well, actually, it's mostly just the Saints — but generally speaking that's the smart way to view things if you want to think how teams need to think.

Darren Waller (~$12 million savings in 2024)

Logan Thomas (~$6.5 million savings)

Taysom Hill ($10 million savings)

Tyler Conklin ($7 million savings)

Jonnu Smith ($6.5 million savings)

C.J. Uzomah ($8 million savings, MCL sprain)

Josh Oliver ($4.75 million savings)

Mo Alie-Cox (~$5.9 million savings)

Ian Thomas (~$2.3 million savings)

Jordan Akins (~$2 million savings)

Waller has three years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money. He's scheduled for $1.275 million in per-game roster bonuses and $200,000 in workout bonuses each year, with a $10.525 million base salary in 2024, $11.525 million in 2025 and $13.525 million in 2026. The Giants can free up more than $11.5 million in 2024 cap space if he's declared as a post-June 1 cut.

Initial 2024 PPR Rankings (Top 30) 📈

Cumulative TE Production by Team (PPR)

PPR Scoring / Doesn't Include Week 18

PPR Pts TGT REC YDS TD 1 KC 18.8 10.4 7.8 82 0.5 2 MIN 18.5 10.6 7.9 78.5 0.5 3 ARI 17 10.7 7.9 75.2 0.2 4 ATL 16.9 10.4 6.7 80.9 0.4 5 CLE 16.4 10 6.6 66.9 0.6 6 DET 15.9 8 5.9 59.7 0.6 7 JAC 15.6 9.6 7.6 67.1 0.2 8 BAL 15.1 6.5 4.8 61.8 0.7 9 NE 13.8 7.2 5.1 54.1 0.6 10 CHI 13.1 6.8 5.3 51.2 0.4 11 SF 13 5.9 4.2 65.2 0.4 12 LAC 12.8 7.6 5.1 46.9 0.5 13 HOU 12.5 6.7 4.7 53.2 0.4 14 DAL 12.2 7.4 4.8 48.2 0.4 15 BUF 11.9 7.4 5.5 48.7 0.2 16 IND 11.7 7.1 4.2 52.6 0.4 17 WAS 11.4 7.4 5.2 47.4 0.2 18 NYJ 10.9 7.6 5.3 52.6 0.1 19 CIN 10.8 6.9 5.2 41.8 0.2 20 GB 10.8 6 4.6 46.9 0.2 21 NO 10.6 5.4 3.8 34.8 0.6 22 NYG 10.5 6.3 4.8 49.9 0.1 23 SEA 9.9 5.8 4.2 48.7 0.1 24 PHI 9.1 5.6 4 39.8 0.2 25 TEN 8.6 5.8 3.9 38.3 0.1 26 CAR 8.4 5.8 3.5 34.1 0.2 27 LAR 8.3 5.1 3.5 37.2 0.2 28 TB 8.2 4.9 3.3 29.7 0.3 29 PIT 7.7 5.6 3.6 31.9 0.1 30 LV 7.2 4.2 3.1 31.8 0.1 31 DEN 6 3.8 2.4 21.3 0.2 32 MIA 4.6 2.9 2.3 23.9 0

2023 Stat Tables for TEs

Playing Time / Alignment

Minimum: 10.5 percent Route Share

RTs = Routes Run

RT% = Percentage of team's pass plays on which player ran a route

Pa Sn = Pass Snaps

Rt/Ps = Routes Run / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass blocking rate)

IL% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was aligned inline / tight to the formation

