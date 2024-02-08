Fantasy Football
Target Breakdown: 2023 TE Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Target Breakdown: 2023 TE Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Written by 
Jerry Donabedian
February 8, 2024

This article is part of our Target Breakdown series.

2023 brought us our second straight 'down' season in terms of overall production on offense (relative to modern norms), but it was at least a fascinating year for tight ends, highlighted by the best rookie season we've seen in the fantasy-football era (thanks, Mr. LaPorta).

A rookie class that was considered the best in years ended up being even better than most expected, with Dalton Kincaid, Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft also enjoying spells of fantasy relevance and Michael Mayer, Davis Allen and Will Mallory showing potential to gain said relevance in the future.

Seven tight ends finished with triple-digit targets, the most since 2015 and up from four in 2022. In addition to LaPorta, the group featured a pair of second-year breakouts (Trey McBride, Jake Ferguson), a seventh-year breakout (David Njoku), a volume-fueled career season (Evan Engram) and two guys we all expected to be there (Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson).

Kelce had a down year and Hockenson may not be ready for Week 1 in 2024, but the position nonetheless looks stronger than it has in years, especially after Kelce's resurgent postseason (not to mention LaPorta putting up strong January numbers and Mark Andrews coming back from a major injury for a cameo). And while the incoming rookie class doesn't look especially deep, it does feature Georgia's Brock Bowers, a surefire first-round pick who has been touted by some as the best TE prospect in years/decades.

Some of those people probably said the same thing about Kyle Pitts, of course, but there's sure to be plenty of fantasy interest in Bowers after LaPorta broke the glass ceiling for rookie tight ends. If Bowers follows in his footsteps and puts up TE1 numbers in 2024, we might have to accept that the old rule/logic about avoiding rookie tight ends in fantasy is dead.

Here's what you can find below:

  1. 2023 Awards
  2. Offseason Injury Rehab
  3. Free Agents, Holdout Candidates & Potential Cap Casualties
  4. 2024 PPR Rankings (Top 30)
  5. Cumulative TE Production by Team
  6. 2023 Stat Tables

Backfield Breakdown: 2023 RB Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

Target Breakdown: 2023 WR Season Review & 2024 PPR Rankings

2023 Awards 🏆

Real-Life MVP: George Kittle

Fantasy MVP:  Sam LaPorta

Rookie of the Year:  Sam LaPorta

Breakout Player:  Jake Ferguson / Trey McBride

Comeback Player:  David Njoku

Most Improved:  Trey McBride

     

Real-Life LVP:  Adam Trautman / Mike Gesicki

Fantasy LVP:  Kyle Pitts

Most Disappointing: Kyle Pitts / Dallas Goedert

   

Offseason Injury Rehab 🚑

  T.J. Hockenson (ACL tear)

Hockenson is the only prominent TE known to have a major injury from 2023 that will impact his preparation for 2024. The others on this list may be fine before spring practices, and some of them are probably healthy already.

Hockenson, on the other hand, is in serious danger of missing the start of 2024. The knee injury he suffered Dec. 24 wasn't just an ACL tear; he also tore his MCL and may have suffered meniscus damage. Hockenson had surgery Jan. 29, five weeks after the initial injury.

     

  Michael Mayer (toe)

Mayer was the big name in last year's draft class, until he wasn't. His production at Notre Dame remained impressive throughout, but LaPorta came on strong his final season at Iowa and then put up much better numbers at the Combine. One might still consider Mayer's 2023 a success by the standards previously set for rookie tight ends, as he started 12 of 14 games and reached 80 percent snap share seven times. On the other hand, he was targeted only 40 times, catching 27 for 304 yards and a touchdown.

The second-round pick then missed the final three weeks of his rookie year with a toe injury, landing on the inactive list twice before being moved to IR for Week 18. If it were a major, long-term injury, he presumably would've been placed on injured reserve sooner. Don't forget Mayer on second-year breakout lists; if nothing else, he should play a ton of snaps again. And new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy might not be an exciting hire but did get solid results in Chicago from Cole Kmet, another tight end with A+ size and C+ speed. Mayer might not be fast/quick enough for 1,000-yard upside, but he still has a chance to be better than Kmet as both a pass catcher and blocker.

         

Hunter Henry (knee)

Henry, like Mayer, missed the final three games but avoided IR until Week 18. The 29-year-old is now scheduled for free agency, with no indication so far of a major injury or surgery.

     

  Hayden Hurst (concussion)

Hurst is famously old for his draft class and dealt with post-trauma amnesia after a concussion sent him to injured reserve mid-season. He cleared concussion protocol in early January, but I wonder if he'll consider retirement rather than hitting free agency ahead of his age-31 season.

     

  Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot)

Hamstring injuries have limited the 2022 third-round pick to 12 games through two seasons, with his last appearance coming Week 6 of this past year. He should be fine for spring practices, but he's an average athlete and hasn't been able to stay healthy. A lot of the enthusiasm surrounding him seems to entail stuff like the length of his hair and shorts, which might be a sign of gender equality progress, I guess. Or maybe it's just proof that we're all racing to the bottom. Either way, Dulcich doesn't need to be rostered in dynasty leagues.

        

  Jelani Woods (hamstring)

Remember this guy? The 2022 third-round pick had a 25-312-3 receiving line as a rookie, enough to generate plenty of interest in a second-year breakout. Woods instead dealt with a hamstring injury from spring into summer, missing the entire preseason and then landing on injured reserve before Week 1. He never ended up coming off IR, with coach Shane Steichen acknowledging in November that the tight end had suffered a setback. 

The Colts once again used a committee at TE, splitting work between rookies Will Mallory and Andrew Ogletree and veterans Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. Barring a major offseason signing, the Colts figure to have open competition for TE snaps/roles this coming spring/summer.

     

  Hunter Long (MCL)

A 2021 third-round pick, Long replaced an injured Tyler Higbee for a December game in Baltimore, only to suffer an MCL injury in the first half and then have season-ending surgery. Rookie Davis Allen took advantage with a big game and may have passed Long on the depth chart for 2024.

     

  Josh Whyle (knee)

A 2023 fifth-round pick, Whyle started to poach some passing-down snaps from Chigoziem Okonkwo at one point in the middle of the season. But then Whyle suffered a knee injury in early December and Okonkwo finished the year strong. Whyle missed Weeks 14-15, came back for Week 16 but didn't actually play any snaps, and then was placed on IR for Weeks 17-18. The Titans haven't reported exactly what happened, but Whyle will probably just be a backup in 2024 even if his knee is a non-concern.

         

Free Agents / Potential Holdouts / Cap Casualties 💰💰💰

Free Agents 

Dalton Schultz

Hunter Henry (knee)

Gerald Everett

Noah Fant

Mike Gesicki

Adam Trautman

Colby Parkinson

Austin Hooper

 Tanner Hudson

Irv Smith

Others: Drew Sample, Harrison Bryant, Robert Tonyan, Charlie Woerner, Johnny Mundt, Josiah Deguara, Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Geoff Swaim, Trevon Wesco, MyCole Pruitt, Ross Dwelley, Albert Okwuegbunam

This is a weak class of free-agent tight ends, with Schultz the clear headliner after making good on his one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Texans. He's a candidate for the franchise tag -- something he got from the Cowboys back in 2022 before settling for a much smaller deal with Houston last March.

Henry, Everett and Fant at least appear capable of some degree of fantasy relevance, depending on where they sign, though of the group only Henry has ever gone beyond the TE1/2 borderline (and that was many years ago with the Chargers).

       

Holdout Candidates

None. The 2025 free-agent class doesn't look much better than 2024's, barring a breakout from Kyle Pitts (who could get a fifth-year option in any case, taking his contract through 2025 instead of 2024). George Kittle might want a new deal with stronger guarantees, but he's unlikely to hold out for it with two years remaining on a sizable contract. And the 49ers might want to extend him anyway in an effort to lower his 2024 cap hit and keep their juggernaut team together for another year or three.

     

Potential Cap Casualties

The 'savings' listed next to each player is in real-money terms. I know people like to talk about cap hits, but really the cap can be manipulated any which way for a given season and what ultimately matters is the money that's actually paid out (or avoided). If I say that a team saves $15 million by releasing a guy, they might not realize all that "savings" in 2024 cap space... it could instead be split between 2024 and 2025 due to bonus money accelerating onto the current year's cap.

If that's a big problem, the team can just move money around on another contract. There are perhaps a few teams with limited flexibility in that sense — well, actually, it's mostly just the Saints — but generally speaking that's the smart way to view things if you want to think how teams need to think. 

Darren Waller (~$12 million savings in 2024)

Logan Thomas (~$6.5 million savings)

Taysom Hill ($10 million savings)

 Tyler Conklin ($7 million savings)

Jonnu Smith ($6.5 million savings)

 C.J. Uzomah ($8 million savings, MCL sprain)

Josh Oliver ($4.75 million savings)

 Mo Alie-Cox (~$5.9 million savings)

 Ian Thomas (~$2.3 million savings)

 Jordan Akins (~$2 million savings)

Waller has three years remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money. He's scheduled for $1.275 million in per-game roster bonuses and $200,000 in workout bonuses each year, with a $10.525 million base salary in 2024, $11.525 million in 2025 and $13.525 million in 2026. The Giants can free up more than $11.5 million in 2024 cap space if he's declared as a post-June 1 cut.

      

Initial 2024 PPR Rankings (Top 30) 📈

1. Sam LaPortaDET16. Cole KmetCHI
2. Travis KelceKC17. Pat FreiermuthPIT
3. Mark AndrewsBAL18. Chigoziem OkonkwoTEN
4. Trey McBrideARZ19. Michael MayerLV
5. George KittleSF20. Isaiah LikelyBAL
6. Dalton KincaidBUF21. Tucker KraftGB
7. Jake FergusonDAL22. Luke MusgraveGB
8. Brock BowersRookie23. Cade OttonTB
9. Kyle PittsATL24. Ja'Tavion SandersRookie
10. David NjokuCLE25. Juwan JohnsonNO
11. Evan EngramJAC26. Gerald EverettFA
12. Dallas GoedertPHI27. Hunter HenryFA
13. Darren WallerNYG28. Logan ThomasWAS
14. Dalton SchultzFA29. Noah FantFA
15. T.J. HockensonMIN30. Tyler HigbeeLA

Cumulative TE Production by Team (PPR)

PPR Scoring / Doesn't Include Week 18

 PPR PtsTGTRECYDSTD
1KC18.810.47.8820.5
2MIN18.510.67.978.50.5
3ARI1710.77.975.20.2
4ATL16.910.46.780.90.4
5CLE16.4106.666.90.6
6DET15.985.959.70.6
7JAC15.69.67.667.10.2
8BAL15.16.54.861.80.7
9NE13.87.25.154.10.6
10CHI13.16.85.351.20.4
11SF135.94.265.20.4
12LAC12.87.65.146.90.5
13HOU12.56.74.753.20.4
14DAL12.27.44.848.20.4
15BUF11.97.45.548.70.2
16IND11.77.14.252.60.4
17WAS11.47.45.247.40.2
18NYJ10.97.65.352.60.1
19CIN10.86.95.241.80.2
20GB10.864.646.90.2
21NO10.65.43.834.80.6
22NYG10.56.34.849.90.1
23SEA9.95.84.248.70.1
24PHI9.15.6439.80.2
25TEN8.65.83.938.30.1
26CAR8.45.83.534.10.2
27LAR8.35.13.537.20.2
28TB8.24.93.329.70.3
29PIT7.75.63.631.90.1
30LV7.24.23.131.80.1
31DEN63.82.421.30.2
32MIA4.62.92.323.90

2023 Stat Tables for TEs

Playing Time / Alignment

Minimum: 10.5 percent Route Share

  • RTs = Routes Run
  • RT% = Percentage of team's pass plays on which player ran a route
  • Pa Sn = Pass Snaps
  • Rt/Ps = Routes Run / Pass Snaps (inverse of pass blocking rate)
  • IL% = Percentage of player's snaps on which he was aligned inline / tight to the formation
 RT/GmRT%RTsSn/GmSn%SnapsRT/SnPa SnRt/PsIL%Gms
1Evan Engram34.885.9%56751.278.3%87065.2%59295.8%25.3%17
2Cade Otton34.685.5%51859.396.7%100851.4%58987.9%50.9%17
3David Njoku34.473.4%49157.878.2%92453.1%55189.1%51.6%16
4T.J. Hockenson33.870.5%47850.470.7%75663.2%50794.3%54.0%15
5Travis Kelce32.870.4%4664968.2%73563.4%49294.7%31.4%15
6Sam LaPorta32.177.0%48655.683.8%94551.4%54689.0%55.1%17
7Logan Thomas31.968.4%47743.866.4%70068.1%51093.5%35.1%16
8Tyler Higbee31.866.9%4135575.4%82550.1%47786.6%58.8%15
9Jake Ferguson30.678.9%48749.178.1%83458.4%52193.5%58.5%17
10Dalton Schultz30.363.8%4014766.5%70556.9%45588.1%62.3%15
11Dallas Goedert30.266.1%38155.772.5%78048.8%42390.1%54.2%14
12George Kittle29.478.9%41453.683.7%85748.3%47088.1%71.6%16
13Durham Smythe28.762.3%36047.374.3%75747.6%45978.4%55.2%16
14Tyler Conklin28.564.2%42543.470.7%73857.6%48587.6%48.9%17
15Darren Waller28.352.2%31345.351.8%54457.5%33992.3%37.5%12
16Hunter Henry27.457.2%34645.662.5%63854.2%38390.3%66.0%14
17Dalton Kincaid26.468.7%40441.863.2%66960.4%42395.5%36.2%16
18Kyle Pitts26.276.1%43141.265.0%70161.5%44696.6%22.3%17
19Cole Kmet26.265.3%36749.777.2%84543.4%44582.5%65.2%17
20Zach Ertz25.930.0%17939.726.1%27864.4%18198.9%45.7%7
21Luke Musgrave25.540.4%24540.642.7%44754.8%28187.2%68.2%11
22Juwan Johnson25.458.7%29941.355.8%53755.7%33090.6%47.3%13
23Chigoziem Okonkwo25.168.7%37738.667.5%65657.5%42788.3%45.1%17
24Mark Andrews24.746.9%23644.646.1%44652.9%24795.5%41.9%10
25Hayden Hurst24.433.0%21432.626.9%29373.0%22097.3%43.0%9
26Pat Freiermuth23.647.9%2593844.4%45656.8%28391.5%59.3%12
27Jonnu Smith23.360.8%34437.158.4%63054.6%39686.9%41.7%17
28Michael Mayer23.244.5%26141.659.2%58344.8%32580.3%73.8%14
29Trey McBride23.162.4%37243.569.5%74050.3%39294.9%58.0%17
30Gerald Everett22.145.3%30336.249.5%54355.8%33291.3%45.9%15
31Adam Trautman21.857.8%31541.871.7%71144.3%37184.9%56.5%17
32Dawson Knox20.436.1%21238.643.7%46345.8%24586.5%61.6%12
33Noah Fant20.251.9%30831.955.9%54356.7%34389.8%42.9%17
34Kylen Granson19.945.2%27831.743.4%47558.5%29993.0%59.6%15
35Mike Gesicki19.453.1%32130.250.4%51462.5%32997.6%28.2%17
36Tucker Kraft19.144.2%26835.357.3%60044.7%32582.5%83.7%17
37Daniel Bellinger19.140.7%24438.963.0%66236.9%32475.3%51.2%17
38Irv Smith18.832.3%21026.530.9%31866.0%22692.9%50.3%12
39Tanner Hudson18.733.3%21721.825.4%26282.8%22496.9%24.4%12
40Donald Parham18.632.9%22031.239.9%43750.3%26184.3%67.0%14
41Noah Gray18.341.5%27533.252.5%56548.7%31188.4%55.2%17
42Austin Hooper18.144.5%26131.554.4%53648.7%30785.0%64.9%17
43Lucas Krull17.722.0%12022.916.1%16075.0%12496.8%21.3%7
44Tommy Tremble15.734.7%22533.348.9%53342.2%25189.6%67.7%16
45Isaiah Likely15.148.3%24327.848.8%47251.5%25694.9%43.4%17
46John Bates14.927.4%19128.445.8%48339.5%25375.5%77.6%17
47Colby Parkinson14.634.9%20727.648.4%47044.0%24883.5%52.8%17
48Drew Sample14.624.0%15628.547.0%48432.2%24962.7%70.9%17
49Foster Moreau13.129.5%15035.555.4%53328.1%19676.5%73.7%15
50Brock Wright12.720.9%13229.136.1%40732.4%17874.2%78.1%14
51Connor Heyward11.834.8%18822.537.3%38349.1%20094.0%53.8%17
52Drew Ogletree11.818.9%11626.829.4%32236.0%14182.3%80.7%12
53Brevin Jordan11.719.9%1252125.8%27345.8%15282.2%71.1%13
54Josh Oliver11.618.3%12425.941.3%44128.1%19762.9%93.7%17
55Stephen Sullivan11.518.8%12214.915.0%16474.4%12696.8%25.0%11
56Jeremy Ruckert11.120.1%1332028.7%30044.3%15685.3%72.3%14
57Will Dissly10.722.6%13422.937.7%36636.6%17178.4%75.4%16
58Mo Alie-Cox10.520.0%12324.337.8%41329.8%17869.1%92.0%17
59C.J. Uzomah10.314.5%961921.8%22842.1%12378.0%75.9%12
60Will Mallory10.118.9%11612.814.0%15375.8%12195.9%36.6%12
61Stone Smartt9.820.9%14018.426.8%29447.6%15689.7%53.7%16
62Harrison Bryant9.620.5%13723.133.2%39334.9%16384.0%60.6%17
63Darnell Washington9.521.6%11729.248.3%49723.5%16272.2%83.5%17
64Jack Stoll9.421.9%12625.340.0%43029.3%16078.8%86.5%17
65Robert Tonyan9.225.8%1451828.0%30647.4%15792.4%44.4%17
66Julian Hill9.017.5%10121.631.8%32431.2%13574.8%69.4%15
67Luke Farrell9.014.5%9623.435.8%39824.1%15362.7%88.7%17
68Pharaoh Brown8.616.7%10123.138.4%39225.8%14768.7%90.1%17
69Geoff Swaim8.613.9%8322.329.3%31226.6%12168.6%90.4%14
70Elijah Higgins7.813.9%8316.416.9%18046.1%8696.5%59.4%11
71Luke Schoonmaker7.715.9%9820.532.6%34828.2%13174.8%85.9%17
72Johnny Mundt7.515.8%10712.519.9%21350.2%12089.2%60.6%16
73Brenton Strange7.511.8%7821.226.7%29726.3%10574.3%62.3%14
74Davis Allen7.510.9%6712.116.6%18236.8%8281.7%75.3%11
75Jordan Akins6.916.0%10713.519.4%22946.7%11890.7%77.3%17
76Josh Whyle6.910.4%5713.815.6%15237.5%7675.0%69.7%11
77Charlie Woerner6.615.8%8317.829.6%30327.4%10678.3%85.8%16
78Cole Turner6.611.2%7811.312.9%13657.4%7998.7%54.4%12
79Jimmy Graham6.213.6%6912.717.2%16541.8%7493.2%61.2%12
80Josiah Deguara6.112.4%7512.518.0%18839.9%8588.2%46.8%14

        

Receiving Stats

  • Tg Sh = Percentage of team's targets (in active games only)
  • TPRR = Targets per Route Run
  • YPRR = Yards per Route Run
  • AY = Air Yards
  • AY Sh = Percentage of team's air yards (in active games only)
  • aDOT = average Depth of Target
  • EZ Tg = Targets inside the End Zone
 TgtTg ShT/GmTPRRRTsYPRRAYAY ShaDOTRecYdsTDEZ TgDrop
1Evan Engram14323.6%8.425.2%5671.7067714.3%4.7114963454
2Cade Otton6712.1%3.912.9%5180.884379.1%6.547455452
3David Njoku12321.5%7.725.1%4911.8060610.8%4.981882699
4T.J. Hockenson12723.7%8.526.6%4782.0191922.4%7.295960544
5Travis Kelce12122.7%8.126.0%4662.1181823.8%6.893984564
6Sam LaPorta12020.9%7.124.7%4861.8384720.9%7.1868891076
7Logan Thomas7813.8%4.916.4%4771.0449111.5%6.355496472
8Tyler Higbee7014.3%4.716.9%4131.2038710.2%5.547495214
9Jake Ferguson10216.9%6.020.9%4871.5657711.4%5.771761584
10Dalton Schultz8817.2%5.921.9%4011.5870315.0%8.059635592
11Dallas Goedert8319.1%5.921.8%3811.5545711.4%5.559592331
12George Kittle9020.3%5.621.7%4142.4686723.5%9.6651020654
13Durham Smythe438.4%2.711.9%3601.022727.1%6.335366020
14Tyler Conklin8715.6%5.120.5%4251.4658415.9%6.761621032
15Darren Waller7420.6%6.223.6%3131.7656622.5%7.652552121
16Hunter Henry6113.3%4.417.6%3461.2153916.3%8.842419652
17Dalton Kincaid9118.0%5.722.5%4041.6753413.4%5.973673233
18Kyle Pitts9017.8%5.320.9%4311.55103024.9%11.453667342
19Cole Kmet9019.0%5.324.5%3671.9657416.3%6.473719661
20Zach Ertz4318.8%6.124.0%1791.0430716.7%7.127187124
21Luke Musgrave4612.7%4.218.8%2451.4432710.2%7.134352110
22Juwan Johnson5914.0%4.519.7%2991.2346212.5%7.837368431
23Chigoziem Okonkwo7716.1%4.520.4%3771.4053012.0%6.954528135
24Mark Andrews6121.8%6.125.8%2362.3147918.7%7.945544663
25Hayden Hurst329.9%3.615.0%2140.8625412.3%8.018184121
26Pat Freiermuth4713.7%3.918.1%2591.1931711.6%6.832308240
27Jonnu Smith7013.7%4.120.3%3441.694269.8%6.150582334
28Michael Mayer409.1%2.915.3%2611.162386.4%6.027304212
29Trey McBride10619.6%6.228.5%3722.2263115.6%5.981825363
30Gerald Everett7012.9%4.723.1%3031.362776.8%4.051411332
31Adam Trautman358.0%2.111.1%3150.652448.9%7.022204351
32Dawson Knox369.5%3.017.0%2120.882676.8%7.422186241
33Noah Fant437.8%2.514.0%3081.343097.5%7.232414012
34Kylen Granson5010.3%3.318.0%2781.3240111.4%8.030368114
35Mike Gesicki458.3%2.614.0%3210.763919.6%8.729244250
36Tucker Kraft407.3%2.414.9%2681.321484.4%3.731355201
37Daniel Bellinger285.8%1.611.5%2441.051223.5%4.425255002
38Irv Smith266.0%2.212.4%2100.551214.2%4.618115122
39Tanner Hudson5012.1%4.223.0%2171.6225610.0%5.139352101
40Donald Parham417.9%2.918.6%2201.303407.6%8.327285473
41Noah Gray416.8%2.414.9%2751.112747.0%6.728305221
42Austin Hooper315.8%1.811.9%2610.901202.9%3.925234000
43Lucas Krull147.1%2.011.7%1200.791449.2%10.3895120
44Tommy Tremble326.5%2.014.2%2250.862065.9%6.423194320
45Isaiah Likely408.4%2.416.5%2431.692486.4%6.230411511
46John Bates284.8%1.614.7%1910.791794.2%6.419151033
47Colby Parkinson346.0%2.016.4%2071.192405.4%7.125247251
48Drew Sample274.5%1.617.3%1561.04120.4%0.422163200
49Foster Moreau254.9%1.716.7%1501.291162.6%4.721193111
50Brock Wright143.0%1.010.6%1320.69371.1%2.71391100
51Connor Heyward346.9%2.018.1%1880.891754.6%5.123167011
52Drew Ogletree215.2%1.818.1%1161.272347.1%11.29147220
53Brevin Jordan214.5%1.616.8%1251.751052.8%5.017219211
54Josh Oliver284.4%1.622.6%1241.72651.5%2.322213220
55Stephen Sullivan247.6%2.219.7%1221.022569.5%10.712125012
56Jeremy Ruckert224.2%1.616.5%1331.141463.8%6.616151001
57Will Dissly224.3%1.416.4%1341.28721.9%3.317172101
58Mo Alie-Cox224.0%1.317.9%1231.312345.4%10.613161320
59C.J. Uzomah123.3%1.012.5%960.60593.7%5.0858120
60Will Mallory266.6%2.222.4%1161.781966.8%7.518207000
61Stone Smartt213.7%1.315.0%1401.112044.7%9.711155120
62Harrison Bryant203.5%1.214.6%1370.59872.4%4.41381331
63Darnell Washington102.1%0.68.6%1170.53130.3%1.3761000
64Jack Stoll81.5%0.56.3%1260.30150.6%1.9538000
65Robert Tonyan173.5%1.011.7%1450.771424.0%8.411112001
66Julian Hill91.9%0.68.9%1010.48270.7%3.0648010
67Luke Farrell152.5%0.915.6%961.61681.4%4.513155010
68Pharaoh Brown152.8%0.914.9%1012.061012.7%6.813208100
69Geoff Swaim112.5%0.813.3%831.13531.7%4.81094001
70Elijah Higgins195.4%1.722.9%831.961315.6%6.914163111
71Luke Schoonmaker152.5%0.915.3%980.66901.9%6.0865223
72Johnny Mundt233.8%1.421.5%1071.611162.3%5.017172110
73Brenton Strange91.9%0.611.5%780.45541.6%6.0535100
74Davis Allen112.4%1.016.4%671.42190.6%1.71095101
75Jordan Akins233.9%1.421.5%1071.231142.1%5.015132001
76Josh Whyle154.8%1.426.3%571.651414.5%9.4994131
77Charlie Woerner30.6%0.23.6%830.39100.3%3.3332000
78Cole Turner153.6%1.319.2%781.541193.2%7.911120021
79Jimmy Graham71.6%0.610.1%690.57571.2%8.1639441
80Josiah Deguara81.6%0.610.7%750.87230.6%2.9865000

