Ross Dwelley News: Not seeing much time on offense

Dwelley logged eight of the Falcons' 73 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Dwelley and fellow backup tight end Charlie Woerner (11 snaps) saw limited playing time behind starter Kyle Pitts (55 snaps), a trend that's likely to persist moving forward, especially when the Falcons fall into a negative game script. Though he should continue to suit up on most game days due to his blocking skills and ability to contribute on special teams, Dwelley is unlikely to draw many looks in the passing game from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Dwelley has yet to earn a target through Atlanta's first seven contests.