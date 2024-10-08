Russell Wilson Injury: Working with second unit

Wilson (calf) is scheduled to be a full participant in practice Wednesday and will open Week 6 prep with the second-team offense, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

According to Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site, coach Mike Tomlin added that while Wilson will open the practice week with the backups so as not to disrupt Justin Fields' preparation, the coach is leaving the door open for Wilson to potentially take reps with the first team later on in the week. Fields appears set to pick up another start Sunday against the Raiders, but Tomlin has yet to make that official. Wilson was named the Steelers' starting quarterback coming out of the preseason, but he has yet to make his team debut after aggravating a calf injury in practice leading up to Week 1.