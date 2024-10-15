Russell Wilson News: Could start in Week 7

Wilson will receive first-team reps in practice this week and seems to be in line to start Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

However, during his weekly Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin told assembled media that Wilson was merely "in consideration" for the Week 7 start, per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site. Tomlin added that both Wilson and Justin Fields will get reps in practice this week before a decision on a starter for Sunday's game is made. If Pelissero's report is correct, Wilson would be making his Steelers debut in Week 7. but he'd likely need a strong outing against the Jets to retain the starting spot. Fields has guided Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 6.9 yards per attempt and committing just two turnovers. Wilson had been named the starter heading into Week 1 before aggravating a calf issue in practice ahead of the season opener, opening the door for Fields.