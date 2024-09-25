Sam Darnold: Puts in full practice

Darnold (knee) was a full participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Darnold emerged from Sunday's win against the Texans with a bone bruise in his left knee. When speaking to the media Wednesday, Darnold said he's taking the injury "one day at a time" and also had a sleeve to protect his left leg, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. With an uncapped session under his belt, Darnold seemingly is good to go for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, but whether or not he has wideout Jordan Addison (ankle) -- who was limited Wednesday -- at his disposal for the first time since Week 1 remains to be seen.