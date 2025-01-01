Fantasy Football
Sauce Gardner Injury: Begins Week 18 prep with DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Gardner (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gardner first hurt his hamstring Week 16 versus the Rams. He was able to suit up this past Sunday versus Buffalo but departed early in the third quarter after aggravating the issue and was unable to return. Considering the nature of hamstring injuries, Gardner is at risk of missing Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. Brandin Echols would likely step in and start if Gardner can't suit up.

