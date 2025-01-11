Scotty Miller News: Elevated for wild-card matchup

The Steelers elevated Miller from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Miller was waived by Pittsburgh on Thursday, but he was re-signed to the practice squad two days later and was subsequently elevated to the active roster. The veteran wide receiver played in 13 regular-season contests for the Steelers this season, tallying five catches on nine targets for 69 yards. Miller should continue serving in a depth wideout role in Saturday's wild-card contest against Baltimore with the Steelers' receiver corps in good health.