Sean Clifford News: Signed to active roster

The Packers signed Clifford from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Clifford was elevated twice during the regular season when Jordan Love was sidelined Weeks 2 and 3 due to a knee injury, though Clifford didn't see any action as Malik Willis' backup. Both Love and Willis are in line to suit up in Sunday's wild-card contest against the Eagles, but both were limited by injuries during practice this week, so Clifford is expected to serve as Green Bay's emergency third quarterback, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.