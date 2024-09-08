NFL Waiver Wire: Week 2 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
Jim Coventry offers up an early look at players to keep an eye on for the upcoming waiver wire run.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Malik Willis or Sean Clifford could be in line to start for the Packers after Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL. It's unlikely that either QB is very good, but in leagues that start two QBs, a starting QB has value.
Running Backs
- In shallow leagues, J.K. Dobbins could be available. In Week 1, Dobbins rushed 10 times for 135 yards and a TD. Otherwise, Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 26 yards and Kimani Vidal was inactive. It's possible that Dobbins could win the lead role.
- Bucky Irving handled nine rushes for 62 yards and caught a pair of passes. The rookie may have done enough to earn a timeshare with Rachaad White.
- Alexander Mattison had five carries and six targets in a game the Raiders trailed. It's possible that Mattison could be
Jim Coventry offers up an early look at players to keep an eye on for the upcoming waiver wire run.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Malik Willis or Sean Clifford could be in line to start for the Packers after Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL. It's unlikely that either QB is very good, but in leagues that start two QBs, a starting QB has value.
Running Backs
- In shallow leagues, J.K. Dobbins could be available. In Week 1, Dobbins rushed 10 times for 135 yards and a TD. Otherwise, Gus Edwards rushed 11 times for 26 yards and Kimani Vidal was inactive. It's possible that Dobbins could win the lead role.
- Bucky Irving handled nine rushes for 62 yards and caught a pair of passes. The rookie may have done enough to earn a timeshare with Rachaad White.
- Alexander Mattison had five carries and six targets in a game the Raiders trailed. It's possible that Mattison could be the hurry-up RB when Las Vegas is trailing. That role could lead to PPR value.
- Tank Bigsby matched teammate Travis Etienne with 12 rushing attempts against the Colts. Unlike last year, Bigsby was effective, rushing for six yards per carry. The Jaguars have always tried to limit Etienne's workload, so Bigsby could see volume each week.
- If Week 1 usage was an indicator of the Ravens' plan, Justice Hill will be heavily used as a receiver. Hill played 54 percent of the snaps and was targeted eight times, catching six passes for 52 yards while adding a three-yard run.
- Ty Chandler had eight carries and three targets playing behind Aaron Jones. That said, the Vikings were playing with a big lead, so it's possible that is not a typical workload for the backup RB.
- Jamaal Williams looked terrible last year. However, the veteran had 51 yards on 12 touches against the Panthers. It seems unlikely that Alvin Kamara will see a full workload, so WIlliams could see weekly volume.
- Miles Sanders had five rushes and two targets to six carries for Chuba Hubbard. While Jonathon Brooks (IR) is out, Sanders could see touches each week.
- Pierre Strong had four touches for 30 yards and was the only Cleveland RB to see touches behind Jerome Ford.
Wide Receivers
- Wan'Dale Robinson was targeted 12 times, catching six passes for 44 yards against the Vikings. Robinson appears to be the clear No. 2 receiver for the Giants.
- Devaughn Vele was a seventh-round pick for the Broncos. After a strong training camp, Vele caught all eight targets for 39 yards against the Seahawks. The rookie should be a regular in Denver's three-receiver sets.
- Rashod Bateman played 84 percent of the snaps and was targeted five times in Week 1. The receiver caught two passes for 53 yards. It appears that John Harbaugh was telling the truth when he said he expects Bateman to be the clear No. 2 wide receiver.
- Quentin Johnston saw a regular role with DJ Chark on injured reserve. Johnston caught three of five targets for 38 yards. He could earn more work going forward.
- Ray-Ray McCloud is the No. 3 WR and plays in the slot for the Falcons. He led all Atlanta WRs with seven targets, four catches and 52 yards. McCloud will likely play a heavy snap share each week.
Tight Ends
- Isaiah Likely was targeted 12 times to just two for Mark Andrews. That disparity is unlikely to continue. However, it does appear that both tight ends could be a big part of the Baltimore passing attack. There is a chance that both players will be fantasy starters.
- Tucker Kraft played 96 percent of the snaps to 25 percent for Luke Musgrave. Kraft was also targeted three times to two for Musgrave. If Kraft is going to get that level of playing time, he is the TE to roster in Green Bay.
- Mike Gesicki was targeted four times and had a TD overturned by replay. He could be a factor in the middle of the field for Joe Burrow.
- Theo Johnson was targeted four times in his season debut. Although he caught just one pass for 18 yards, he could see targets each week.
- Luke Schoonmaker could move into a prominent receiving role in the Dallas offense if Jake Ferguson (knee) misses time.