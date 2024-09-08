NFL Waiver Wire: Week 2 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Jim Coventry offers up an early look at players to keep an eye on for the upcoming waiver wire run.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.

Quarterbacks

Malik Willis or Sean Clifford could be in line to start for the Packers after Jordan Love suffered a sprained MCL. It's unlikely that either QB is very good, but in leagues that start two QBs, a starting QB has value.

Running Backs