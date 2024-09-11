Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF at MIA
Note: Allen injured his non-throwing hand on one of his rushing touchdowns in Week1, but he's been cleared to practice and presumably play on Thursday against Miami.
|2.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. LV
Note: Jackson missed practice Monday, but coach John Harbaugh declined to state a reason, opting to wait until Wednesday's injury report. Jackson is 'a little bit sore' but expects to play against the Raiders.
|3.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. ATL
|5.
|Anthony Richardson IND at GB
|6.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CHI
|7.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAR
|8.
|Jayden Daniels WAS vs. NYG
|9.
|*Brock Purdy SF at MIN
Note: Fantasy can be beguiling at times - Purdy played fine on Monday night, but was outscored by Deshaun Watson in many formats despite the latter looking terrible. The circumstances should be different for Purdy in Week 2.
|10.
|Jared Goff DET vs. TB
|11.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
|12.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. NO
|13.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at ARI
Note: Stafford was really dialed in over the second half despite missing most of his offensive line and being under siege against the Lions. Presumably the matchup against the Cardinals will be nicer, but he'll be without Puka Nacua and will have continuing line issues.
|14.
|Baker Mayfield TB at DET
|15.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at KC
Note: Ugly game for Burrow in the upset loss to the Pats - there were very few downfield shots, as the interior offensive line struggled to give Burrow time.
|16.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at TEN
Note: Rodgers had mixed results in a tough matchup Monday night, but theoretically Week 2 against the Titans should be a better spot.
|17.
|Justin Herbert LAC at CAR
|18.
|*Caleb Williams CHI at HOU
Note: Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard, as all the rookies playing in Week 1 found out.
|19.
|Geno Smith SEA at NE
|20.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CLE
Note: Lawrence really struggled against the pass rush in the second half of the Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
|21.
|Derek Carr NO at DAL
|22.
|*Justin Fields PIT at DEN
Note: Fields made some plays with his legs and connected a couple of times with George Pickens downfield, but he also was off on a lot of short-to-intermediate throws, which has been his problem in the past. The Steelers are preparing as if he'll start again this week.
|23.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at JAX
Note: Yes, Watson was without both offensive tackles and that was a big problem against the Cowboys' pass rush, but Watson seemed to make it worse.
|24.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at WAS
Note: It's never good when the coaching staff has to clarify that their starting quarterback will not be replaced, in Week 2.
|25.
|*Will Levis TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Levis was horrific in the second half against the Bears, with the rotten cherry on top of the trash sundae being his unbelievable, mind-bending pick-six to give the Bears the lead.
|26.
|*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. SEA
Note: Brissett was effective in a game-manager role, with his one truly bad throw going unpunished.
|27.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL at PHI
Note: Cousins looked like an old quarterback coming off of an Achilles' injury against the Steelers' ferocious pass rush. The Falcons limited their schemes and play calls and it still didn't help.
|28.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. SF
|29.
|*Bryce Young CAR vs. LAC
Note: I was quietly optimistic that Young would be better in Year 2 under Dave Canales, and was down on the Saints for the season. It's not over yet on both accounts, but so far both of those hunches were aggressively wrong.
|30.
|Gardner Minshew LV at BAL
|31.
|*Bo Nix DEN vs. PIT
Note: Nix averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt in the loss to the Seahawks.
|32.
|*Malik Willis GB vs. IND
Note: Willis is slated to start with Jordan Love (MCL) out three-to-six weeks. Sean Clifford will back him up.
|33.
|*Russell Wilson PIT at DEN
Note: Wilson (calf) won't be a full participant in practice this week and the Steelers are planning to start Justin Fields again.
|34.
|*Jordan Love GB vs. IND
Note: Love is out three-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain. He currently is not a candidate to go on short-term IR.
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. ATL
|2.
|Breece Hall NYJ at TEN
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA at ARI
|4.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
|5.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at GB
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at PHI
|7.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. CHI
|8.
|*De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
Note: Achane (ankle) sat out Monday and Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Dolphins host the Bills on Thursday night.
|9.
|*Jordan Mason SF at MIN
Note: Mason had a massive game in place of Christian McCaffrey, and it's noteworthy that it wasn't a timeshare but rather a workhorse role.
|10.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
|11.
|Alvin Kamara NO at DAL
|12.
|*Derrick Henry BAL vs. LV
Note: Frustrating line play against the Chiefs limited Henry's production, as did the presence of Justice Hill on passing downs. It'll probably be better this week against the Raiders, but it won't be the workload that we're hoping for.
|13.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
|14.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. IND
|15.
|James Cook BUF at MIA
|16.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CLE
Note: Ceded more carries than we would have liked to Tank Bigsby, and lost a key fumble in the third quarter.
|17.
|Rachaad White TB at DET
|18.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at NE
Note: Walker left in the fourth quarter with an abdominal injury, and the team had no update on his status Monday.
|19.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA
|20.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at CAR
Note: Dobbins had two huge runs in the second half against the Raiders and was the more effective Chargers back, though Gus Edwards had 11 carries to Dobbins' 10.
|21.
|Jerome Ford CLE at JAX
|22.
|Najee Harris PIT at DEN
|23.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery had 45 yards and a touchdown in overtime, salvaging his day.
|24.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. SF
|25.
|*Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Clear leader in the Titans' backfield.
|26.
|Zack Moss CIN at KC
|27.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at HOU
|28.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
|29.
|Devin Singletary NYG at WAS
|30.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAC
|31.
|*Zamir White LV at BAL
Note: White saw fewer snaps than teammate Alexander Mattison, 23 to 36.
|32.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. PIT
|33.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NO
|34.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
Note: Mostert (chest) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was teammate De'Von Achane.
|35.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at NE
|36.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at DEN
Note: Warren (hamstring) had limited involvement in the win over the Falcons.
|37.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. PIT
|38.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NO
|39.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. CLE
Note: Bigsby had 12 carries in the loss to the Dolphins and was more efficient than teammate Travis Etienne.
|40.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Spears had only four carries and four targets in the loss to the Bears.
|41.
|Austin Ekeler WAS vs. NYG
|42.
|Chase Brown CIN at KC
|43.
|*Alexander Mattison LV at BAL
Note: Mattison had a touchdown reception in the first quarter and out-snapped teammate Zamir White 36-to-23.
|44.
|Gus Edwards LAC at CAR
|45.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. IND
|46.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. LV
|47.
|Antonio Gibson NE vs. SEA
|48.
|*Trey Benson ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Benson had four touches in his debut on Sunday.
|49.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at PHI
|50.
|*Bucky Irving TB at DET
Note: Irving was the more effective runner in Week 1, but Rachaad White got the receiving yards.
|51.
|Samaje Perine KC vs. CIN
|52.
|Ray Davis BUF at MIA
|53.
|Jamaal Williams NO at DAL
|54.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. SF
|55.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. ATL
Note: Gainwell was the clear backup on Friday night against the Packers, and not rookie Will Shipley.
|56.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at HOU
Note: Only two carries even with Roschon Johnson a healthy scratch.
|57.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CHI
|58.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at ARI
|59.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. BUF
|60.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG at WAS
|61.
|*Braelon Allen NYJ at TEN
Note: While Allen is the top backup to Hall, he only got carries in a mop-up role on Monday night.
|62.
|Pierre Strong CLE at JAX
|63.
|Will Shipley PHI vs. ATL
|64.
|*Blake Corum LA at ARI
Note: Corum didn't play an offensive snap in the Week 1 overtime loss to the Lions, ceding the backup job to Ronnie Rivers.
|65.
|*Jaylen Wright MIA vs. BUF
Note: Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1, sitting behind Jeff Wilson.
|66.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at MIN
Note: After Monday night's scratch, I'm leaving McCaffrey at the bottom of my rankings (as I do with injured players) until he clears the injury report and/or the Niners say affirmatively that he's going to play. Even still, I'm unlikely to put him back all the way to the top this week, as Mason showed enough to give CMC some rest for a couple of series. Coach Kyle Shanahan labeled McCaffrey day-to-day, and emphasized his condition as Achilles' tendinitis.
|67.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. LAC
|68.
|Kimani Vidal LAC at CAR
|69.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI at HOU
Note: Healthy scratch in Week 1.
|70.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF at MIN
Note: Guerendo played three snaps on offense even with Christian McCaffrey out.
|71.
|MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. IND
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NO
|3.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
Note: Kupp had a whopping 21 targets in the overtime loss to the Titans.
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. ATL
|6.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. SF
|7.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN
|8.
|Mike Evans TB at DET
|9.
|DJ Moore CHI at HOU
|10.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. CHI
|11.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. CHI
|12.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
|13.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
|14.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
|15.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at MIN
Note: Samuel had a whopping eight carries and a touchdown in the win over the Jets.
|16.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ATL
|17.
|Davante Adams LV at BAL
|18.
|*Chris Olave NO at DAL
Note: Only two targets in the win over the Panthers, but the game was a total blowout early on, so I'm going to avoid panicking here.
|19.
|*Drake London ATL at PHI
Note: London was hurt the most by the Falcons' offensive limitations against the Steelers.
|20.
|Chris Godwin TB at DET
|21.
|Michael Pittman IND at GB
|22.
|*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Only three targets in his debut, and he dropped one of those.
|23.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN
Note: The Niners were able to limit Aiyuk's exposure with the lead against the Jets for most of Monday night's win.
|24.
|George Pickens PIT at DEN
|25.
|Amari Cooper CLE at JAX
|26.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. CHI
|27.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. CIN
|28.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NE
|29.
|Malik Nabers NYG at WAS
|30.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. CLE
|31.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. TB
Note: Williams took advantage of the Rams' focus upon Amon-Ra St. Brown, going off for 121 yards and a touchdown.
|32.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. LV
|33.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. IND
|34.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NYJ
|35.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
|36.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
|37.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. PIT
|38.
|*Keenan Allen CHI at HOU
Note: Allen (heel) was 'a little banged up' after the win against the Titans. He also dropped a potential touchdown.
|39.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. CLE
|40.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at CAR
|41.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at CAR
|42.
|Diontae Johnson CAR vs. LAC
|43.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NE
|44.
|Christian Watson GB vs. IND
|45.
|Keon Coleman BUF at MIA
|46.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NE
|47.
|*Demarcus Robinson LA at ARI
Note: Robinson should get more targets with Puka Nacua (PCL) out, as will Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington.
|48.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE at JAX
|49.
|Gabe Davis JAC vs. CLE
|50.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at DAL
|51.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. IND
|52.
|*Tyler Johnson LA at ARI
Note: Johnson stepped up after Puka Nacua left, catching five passes on seven targets. He and DeMarcus Robinson should be busier with Nacua out the next four weeks, at least.
|53.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at TEN
|54.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. LAC
|55.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. SEA
|56.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at BAL
|57.
|Michael Wilson ARZ vs. LAR
|58.
|Alec Pierce IND at GB
|59.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Hopkins (knee) only played 15 offensive snaps against the Bears in Week 1.
|60.
|Curtis Samuel BUF at MIA
|61.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at PHI
|62.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NO
|63.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at KC
|64.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. IND
|65.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. SEA
|66.
|Xavier Legette CAR vs. LAC
|67.
|Adonai Mitchell IND at GB
|68.
|Josh Reynolds DEN vs. PIT
|69.
|Jalen McMillan TB at DET
|70.
|*Jordan Whittington LA at ARI
Note: Whittington played just one offensive snap in his debut, even with Puka Nacua getting hurt early on.
|71.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at PHI
|72.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. SF
|73.
|*Mike Williams NYJ at TEN
Note: Williams (knee) saw very limited action on Monday night, even with the Jets trailing most of the game.
|74.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at WAS
|75.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at CAR
|76.
|*Jermaine Burton CIN at KC
Note: Even with Tee Higgins out, Burton played only four snaps in the loss to the Pats.
|77.
|*Jordan Addison MIN vs. SF
Note: The Vikings are 'hopeful' that Addison (ankle) can play after he hurt the opposite ankle to the one that had been bothering him in training camp.
|78.
|Roman Wilson PIT at DEN
|79.
|*Malik Washington MIA vs. BUF
Note: Washington (quad) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
|80.
|Tee Higgins CIN at KC
|81.
|*Josh Downs IND at GB
Note: Downs (ankle) is being monitored as the Colts head into prep for Week 2.
|82.
|*Marquise Brown KC vs. CIN
Note: Brown (shoulder) is 'nearing a return' to the field.
|83.
|*Rome Odunze CHI at HOU
Note: Odunze has an MCL sprain and is week-to-week.
|84.
|*Puka Nacua LA at ARI
Note: Nacua has a PCL sprain and has been placed on IR by the Rams, meaning he'll miss at least four games.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
|2.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
|3.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
|4.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
|5.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at PHI
|6.
|George Kittle SF at MIN
|7.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. LV
|8.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. CLE
|9.
|*Brock Bowers LV at BAL
Note: Bowers allayed injury fears by leading the Raiders with six catches for 58 yards on eight targets.
|10.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LV
|11.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at DEN
|12.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. ATL
|13.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CHI
|14.
|*Colby Parkinson LA at ARI
Note: Parkinson could benefit with more targets while Puka Nacua is out.
|15.
|Taysom Hill NO at DAL
|16.
|*Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NO
Note: Schoonmaker could start this week if Jake Ferguson is out.
|17.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. SEA
|18.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. NYJ
|19.
|Juwan Johnson NO at DAL
|20.
|*Tucker Kraft GB vs. IND
Note: Kraft had more snaps than Luke Musgrave, 64 to 17.
|21.
|Cole Kmet CHI at HOU
|22.
|Cade Otton TB at DET
|23.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. IND
|24.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at TEN
|25.
|Ben Sinnott WAS vs. NYG
|26.
|Theo Johnson NYG at WAS
|27.
|Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. LAC
|28.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. BUF
|29.
|Noah Fant SEA at NE
|30.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. NYG
|31.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. PIT
|32.
|Hayden Hurst LAC at CAR
|33.
|Kylen Granson IND at GB
|34.
|Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
|35.
|*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NO
Note: Ferguson suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his knee - he's not yet ruled out for Week 2, but it doesn't look great.
|36.
|*David Njoku CLE at JAX
Note: Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury that has been speculated but not confirmed as a high-ankle sprain.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
|2.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NO
|3.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. ATL
|4.
|Breece Hall NYJ at TEN
|5.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
Note: Kupp had a whopping 21 targets in the overtime loss to the Titans.
|6.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
|7.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. ATL
|8.
|Kyren Williams LA at ARI
|9.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
|10.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at GB
|11.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at PHI
|12.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. CHI
|13.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. SF
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN
|15.
|Mike Evans TB at DET
|16.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. CHI
|17.
|DJ Moore CHI at HOU
|18.
|Stefon Diggs HOU vs. CHI
|19.
|*Jordan Mason SF at MIN
Note: Mason had a massive game in place of Christian McCaffrey, and it's noteworthy that it wasn't a timeshare but rather a workhorse role.
|20.
|Alvin Kamara NO at DAL
|21.
|*Derrick Henry BAL vs. LV
Note: Frustrating line play against the Chiefs limited Henry's production, as did the presence of Justice Hill on passing downs. It'll probably be better this week against the Raiders, but it won't be the workload that we're hoping for.
|22.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
|23.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
|24.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
|25.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
|26.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
|27.
|*De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
Note: Achane (ankle) sat out Monday and Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Dolphins host the Bills on Thursday night.
|28.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
|29.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
|30.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at MIN
Note: Samuel had a whopping eight carries and a touchdown in the win over the Jets.
|31.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ATL
|32.
|Davante Adams LV at BAL
|33.
|*Chris Olave NO at DAL
Note: Only two targets in the win over the Panthers, but the game was a total blowout early on, so I'm going to avoid panicking here.
|34.
|*Drake London ATL at PHI
Note: London was hurt the most by the Falcons' offensive limitations against the Steelers.
|35.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. IND
|36.
|James Cook BUF at MIA
|37.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CLE
Note: Ceded more carries than we would have liked to Tank Bigsby, and lost a key fumble in the third quarter.
|38.
|Rachaad White TB at DET
|39.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at NE
Note: Walker left in the fourth quarter with an abdominal injury, and the team had no update on his status Monday.
|40.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA
|41.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at CAR
Note: Dobbins had two huge runs in the second half against the Raiders and was the more effective Chargers back, though Gus Edwards had 11 carries to Dobbins' 10.
|42.
|Chris Godwin TB at DET
|43.
|Michael Pittman IND at GB
|44.
|*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Only three targets in his debut, and he dropped one of those.
|45.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
|46.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
|47.
|Jerome Ford CLE at JAX
|48.
|Najee Harris PIT at DEN
|49.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery had 45 yards and a touchdown in overtime, salvaging his day.
|50.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. SF
|51.
|*Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Clear leader in the Titans' backfield.
|52.
|Zack Moss CIN at KC
|53.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN
Note: The Niners were able to limit Aiyuk's exposure with the lead against the Jets for most of Monday night's win.
|54.
|George Pickens PIT at DEN
|55.
|Amari Cooper CLE at JAX
|56.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. CHI
|57.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. CIN
|58.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NE
|59.
|Malik Nabers NYG at WAS
|60.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. CLE
|61.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at PHI
|62.
|George Kittle SF at MIN
|63.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. LV
|64.
|D'Andre Swift CHI at HOU
|65.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
|66.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. TB
Note: Williams took advantage of the Rams' focus upon Amon-Ra St. Brown, going off for 121 yards and a touchdown.
|67.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. LV
|68.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. IND
|69.
|Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NYJ
|70.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
|71.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
|72.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. PIT
|73.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. CLE
|74.
|Devin Singletary NYG at WAS
|75.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAC
|76.
|*Zamir White LV at BAL
Note: White saw fewer snaps than teammate Alexander Mattison, 23 to 36.
|77.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. PIT
|78.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NO
|79.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
Note: Mostert (chest) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was teammate De'Von Achane.
|80.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at NE
|81.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at DEN
Note: Warren (hamstring) had limited involvement in the win over the Falcons.
|82.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. PIT
|83.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NO
|84.
|*Keenan Allen CHI at HOU
Note: Allen (heel) was 'a little banged up' after the win against the Titans. He also dropped a potential touchdown.
|85.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. CLE
|86.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at CAR
|87.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at CAR
|88.
|Diontae Johnson CAR vs. LAC
|89.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NE
|90.
|*Brock Bowers LV at BAL
Note: Bowers allayed injury fears by leading the Raiders with six catches for 58 yards on eight targets.
|91.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LV
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NO
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN
|3.
|Jake Moody SF at MIN
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. LV
|5.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CHI
|6.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at CAR
|7.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. ATL
|8.
|*Chris Boswell PIT at DEN
Note: Boswell had a monster game in the dome against Atlanta, nailing all six kicks, including three over 50 yards.
|9.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at PHI
|10.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at TEN
|11.
|Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
|12.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
|13.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at DET
|14.
|Evan McPherson CIN at KC
|15.
|Daniel Carlson LV at BAL
|16.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAR
|17.
|Cairo Santos CHI at HOU
|18.
|Cam Little JAC vs. CLE
|19.
|Joshua Karty LA at ARI
|20.
|Jake Bates DET vs. TB
|21.
|Brayden Narveson GB vs. IND
|22.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at JAX
|23.
|Jason Myers SEA at NE
|24.
|*Austin Seibert WAS vs. NYG
Note: Seibert replaced Cade York on the roster after York missed two kicks in the loss to the Bucs.
|25.
|Blake Grupe NO at DAL
|26.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. SF
|27.
|Graham Gano NYG at WAS
|28.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. NYJ
|29.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. PIT
|30.
|Joey Slye NE vs. SEA
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. LAC
|32.
|*Matt Gay IND at GB
Note: Gay (Sports hernia) might return this week and will be monitored in practice.
|33.
|*Spencer Shrader at
Note: By rule Shrader reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, though he could be a candidate to fill in for Matt Gay (sports hernia) again this week.
|34.
|*Cade York at
Note: Released by the Commanders after he missed two kicks against the Bucs.
Defenses
|1.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers at DEN
Note: T.J. Watt was dominant against the Falcons and now gets the Broncos, another great matchup.
|2.
|*Baltimore Ravens vs. LV
Note: The Ravens held their own against the Chiefs after a shaky start, and now gets the Raiders.
|3.
|Los Angeles Chargers at CAR
|4.
|*New York Jets at TEN
Note: Will the loss to the Niners spur the Jets into action with Haason Reddick?
|5.
|San Francisco 49ers at MIN
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. NO
|7.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. ATL
|8.
|Seattle Seahawks at NE
|9.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE
|10.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN
|11.
|*Indianapolis Colts at GB
Note: It wasn't a great performance last week, but this week the Colts get to face Malik Willis.
|12.
|Houston Texans vs. CHI
|13.
|Washington Commanders vs. NYG
|14.
|Detroit Lions vs. TB
|15.
|Cleveland Browns at JAX
|16.
|Green Bay Packers vs. IND
|17.
|Buffalo Bills at MIA
|18.
|*Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
Note: Potential desperation play due to the Rams' OL woes.
|19.
|Denver Broncos vs. PIT
|20.
|Chicago Bears at HOU
|21.
|Los Angeles Rams at ARI
|22.
|New York Giants at WAS
|23.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET
|24.
|Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
|25.
|Tennessee Titans vs. NYJ
|26.
|New England Patriots vs. SEA
|27.
|Atlanta Falcons at PHI
|28.
|New Orleans Saints at DAL
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. SF
|30.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at KC
Note: Massive disappointment against the Pats, recording just one sack against a Patriots OL that was thought to be a sieve, and no turnovers.
|31.
|Las Vegas Raiders at BAL
|32.
|Carolina Panthers vs. LAC