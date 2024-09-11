Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on September 11, 2024 3:36AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it

Quarterbacks

1.*Josh Allen BUF at MIA
Note: Allen injured his non-throwing hand on one of his rushing touchdowns in Week1, but he's been cleared to practice and presumably play on Thursday against Miami.
2.*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. LV
Note: Jackson missed practice Monday, but coach John Harbaugh declined to state a reason, opting to wait until Wednesday's injury report. Jackson is 'a little bit sore' but expects to play against the Raiders.
3.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN
4.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. ATL
5.Anthony Richardson IND at GB
6.C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CHI
7.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAR
8.Jayden Daniels WAS vs. NYG
9.*Brock Purdy SF at MIN
Note: Fantasy can be beguiling at times - Purdy played fine on Monday night, but was outscored by Deshaun Watson in many formats despite the latter looking terrible. The circumstances should be different for Purdy in Week 2.
10.Jared Goff DET vs. TB
11.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. BUF
12.Dak Prescott DAL vs. NO
13.*Matthew Stafford LA at ARI
Note: Stafford was really dialed in over the second half despite missing most of his offensive line and being under siege against the Lions. Presumably the matchup against the Cardinals will be nicer, but he'll be without Puka Nacua and will have continuing line issues.
14.Baker Mayfield TB at DET
15.*Joe Burrow CIN at KC
Note: Ugly game for Burrow in the upset loss to the Pats - there were very few downfield shots, as the interior offensive line struggled to give Burrow time.
16.*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at TEN
Note: Rodgers had mixed results in a tough matchup Monday night, but theoretically Week 2 against the Titans should be a better spot.
17.Justin Herbert LAC at CAR
18.*Caleb Williams CHI at HOU
Note: Playing quarterback in the NFL is hard, as all the rookies playing in Week 1 found out.
19.Geno Smith SEA at NE
20.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. CLE
Note: Lawrence really struggled against the pass rush in the second half of the Week 1 loss to the Dolphins.
21.Derek Carr NO at DAL
22.*Justin Fields PIT at DEN
Note: Fields made some plays with his legs and connected a couple of times with George Pickens downfield, but he also was off on a lot of short-to-intermediate throws, which has been his problem in the past. The Steelers are preparing as if he'll start again this week.
23.*Deshaun Watson CLE at JAX
Note: Yes, Watson was without both offensive tackles and that was a big problem against the Cowboys' pass rush, but Watson seemed to make it worse.
24.*Daniel Jones NYG at WAS
Note: It's never good when the coaching staff has to clarify that their starting quarterback will not be replaced, in Week 2.
25.*Will Levis TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Levis was horrific in the second half against the Bears, with the rotten cherry on top of the trash sundae being his unbelievable, mind-bending pick-six to give the Bears the lead.
26.*Jacoby Brissett NE vs. SEA
Note: Brissett was effective in a game-manager role, with his one truly bad throw going unpunished.
27.*Kirk Cousins ATL at PHI
Note: Cousins looked like an old quarterback coming off of an Achilles' injury against the Steelers' ferocious pass rush. The Falcons limited their schemes and play calls and it still didn't help.
28.Sam Darnold MIN vs. SF
29.*Bryce Young CAR vs. LAC
Note: I was quietly optimistic that Young would be better in Year 2 under Dave Canales, and was down on the Saints for the season. It's not over yet on both accounts, but so far both of those hunches were aggressively wrong.
30.Gardner Minshew LV at BAL
31.*Bo Nix DEN vs. PIT
Note: Nix averaged just 3.3 yards per attempt in the loss to the Seahawks.
32.*Malik Willis GB vs. IND
Note: Willis is slated to start with Jordan Love (MCL) out three-to-six weeks. Sean Clifford will back him up.
33.*Russell Wilson PIT at DEN
Note: Wilson (calf) won't be a full participant in practice this week and the Steelers are planning to start Justin Fields again.
34.*Jordan Love GB vs. IND
Note: Love is out three-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain. He currently is not a candidate to go on short-term IR.

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. ATL
2.Breece Hall NYJ at TEN
3.Kyren Williams LA at ARI
4.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
5.Jonathan Taylor IND at GB
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at PHI
7.Joe Mixon HOU vs. CHI
8.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
Note: Achane (ankle) sat out Monday and Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Dolphins host the Bills on Thursday night.
9.*Jordan Mason SF at MIN
Note: Mason had a massive game in place of Christian McCaffrey, and it's noteworthy that it wasn't a timeshare but rather a workhorse role.
10.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
11.Alvin Kamara NO at DAL
12.*Derrick Henry BAL vs. LV
Note: Frustrating line play against the Chiefs limited Henry's production, as did the presence of Justice Hill on passing downs. It'll probably be better this week against the Raiders, but it won't be the workload that we're hoping for.
13.James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
14.Josh Jacobs GB vs. IND
15.James Cook BUF at MIA
16.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CLE
Note: Ceded more carries than we would have liked to Tank Bigsby, and lost a key fumble in the third quarter.
17.Rachaad White TB at DET
18.*Kenneth Walker SEA at NE
Note: Walker left in the fourth quarter with an abdominal injury, and the team had no update on his status Monday.
19.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA
20.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at CAR
Note: Dobbins had two huge runs in the second half against the Raiders and was the more effective Chargers back, though Gus Edwards had 11 carries to Dobbins' 10.
21.Jerome Ford CLE at JAX
22.Najee Harris PIT at DEN
23.*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery had 45 yards and a touchdown in overtime, salvaging his day.
24.Aaron Jones MIN vs. SF
25.*Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Clear leader in the Titans' backfield.
26.Zack Moss CIN at KC
27.D'Andre Swift CHI at HOU
28.Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
29.Devin Singletary NYG at WAS
30.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAC
31.*Zamir White LV at BAL
Note: White saw fewer snaps than teammate Alexander Mattison, 23 to 36.
32.Javonte Williams DEN vs. PIT
33.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NO
34.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
Note: Mostert (chest) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was teammate De'Von Achane.
35.Zach Charbonnet SEA at NE
36.*Jaylen Warren PIT at DEN
Note: Warren (hamstring) had limited involvement in the win over the Falcons.
37.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. PIT
38.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NO
39.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. CLE
Note: Bigsby had 12 carries in the loss to the Dolphins and was more efficient than teammate Travis Etienne.
40.*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Spears had only four carries and four targets in the loss to the Bears.
41.Austin Ekeler WAS vs. NYG
42.Chase Brown CIN at KC
43.*Alexander Mattison LV at BAL
Note: Mattison had a touchdown reception in the first quarter and out-snapped teammate Zamir White 36-to-23.
44.Gus Edwards LAC at CAR
45.Emanuel Wilson GB vs. IND
46.Justice Hill BAL vs. LV
47.Antonio Gibson NE vs. SEA
48.*Trey Benson ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Benson had four touches in his debut on Sunday.
49.Tyler Allgeier ATL at PHI
50.*Bucky Irving TB at DET
Note: Irving was the more effective runner in Week 1, but Rachaad White got the receiving yards.
51.Samaje Perine KC vs. CIN
52.Ray Davis BUF at MIA
53.Jamaal Williams NO at DAL
54.Ty Chandler MIN vs. SF
55.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. ATL
Note: Gainwell was the clear backup on Friday night against the Packers, and not rookie Will Shipley.
56.*Khalil Herbert CHI at HOU
Note: Only two carries even with Roschon Johnson a healthy scratch.
57.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CHI
58.Ronnie Rivers LA at ARI
59.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. BUF
60.Tyrone Tracy NYG at WAS
61.*Braelon Allen NYJ at TEN
Note: While Allen is the top backup to Hall, he only got carries in a mop-up role on Monday night.
62.Pierre Strong CLE at JAX
63.Will Shipley PHI vs. ATL
64.*Blake Corum LA at ARI
Note: Corum didn't play an offensive snap in the Week 1 overtime loss to the Lions, ceding the backup job to Ronnie Rivers.
65.*Jaylen Wright MIA vs. BUF
Note: Wright was a healthy scratch in Week 1, sitting behind Jeff Wilson.
66.*Christian McCaffrey SF at MIN
Note: After Monday night's scratch, I'm leaving McCaffrey at the bottom of my rankings (as I do with injured players) until he clears the injury report and/or the Niners say affirmatively that he's going to play. Even still, I'm unlikely to put him back all the way to the top this week, as Mason showed enough to give CMC some rest for a couple of series. Coach Kyle Shanahan labeled McCaffrey day-to-day, and emphasized his condition as Achilles' tendinitis.
67.Miles Sanders CAR vs. LAC
68.Kimani Vidal LAC at CAR
69.*Roschon Johnson CHI at HOU
Note: Healthy scratch in Week 1.
70.*Isaac Guerendo SF at MIN
Note: Guerendo played three snaps on offense even with Christian McCaffrey out.
71.MarShawn Lloyd GB vs. IND

Wide Receivers

1.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NO
3.*Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
Note: Kupp had a whopping 21 targets in the overtime loss to the Titans.
4.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
5.A.J. Brown PHI vs. ATL
6.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. SF
7.Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN
8.Mike Evans TB at DET
9.DJ Moore CHI at HOU
10.Nico Collins HOU vs. CHI
11.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. CHI
12.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
13.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
14.Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
15.*Deebo Samuel SF at MIN
Note: Samuel had a whopping eight carries and a touchdown in the win over the Jets.
16.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ATL
17.Davante Adams LV at BAL
18.*Chris Olave NO at DAL
Note: Only two targets in the win over the Panthers, but the game was a total blowout early on, so I'm going to avoid panicking here.
19.*Drake London ATL at PHI
Note: London was hurt the most by the Falcons' offensive limitations against the Steelers.
20.Chris Godwin TB at DET
21.Michael Pittman IND at GB
22.*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Only three targets in his debut, and he dropped one of those.
23.*Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN
Note: The Niners were able to limit Aiyuk's exposure with the lead against the Jets for most of Monday night's win.
24.George Pickens PIT at DEN
25.Amari Cooper CLE at JAX
26.Tank Dell HOU vs. CHI
27.Xavier Worthy KC vs. CIN
28.DK Metcalf SEA at NE
29.Malik Nabers NYG at WAS
30.Christian Kirk JAC vs. CLE
31.*Jameson Williams DET vs. TB
Note: Williams took advantage of the Rams' focus upon Amon-Ra St. Brown, going off for 121 yards and a touchdown.
32.Zay Flowers BAL vs. LV
33.Jayden Reed GB vs. IND
34.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NYJ
35.Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
36.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
37.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. PIT
38.*Keenan Allen CHI at HOU
Note: Allen (heel) was 'a little banged up' after the win against the Titans. He also dropped a potential touchdown.
39.Brian Thomas JAC vs. CLE
40.Joshua Palmer LAC at CAR
41.Ladd McConkey LAC at CAR
42.Diontae Johnson CAR vs. LAC
43.Tyler Lockett SEA at NE
44.Christian Watson GB vs. IND
45.Keon Coleman BUF at MIA
46.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NE
47.*Demarcus Robinson LA at ARI
Note: Robinson should get more targets with Puka Nacua (PCL) out, as will Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington.
48.Jerry Jeudy CLE at JAX
49.Gabe Davis JAC vs. CLE
50.Rashid Shaheed NO at DAL
51.Romeo Doubs GB vs. IND
52.*Tyler Johnson LA at ARI
Note: Johnson stepped up after Puka Nacua left, catching five passes on seven targets. He and DeMarcus Robinson should be busier with Nacua out the next four weeks, at least.
53.Allen Lazard NYJ at TEN
54.Adam Thielen CAR vs. LAC
55.DeMario Douglas NE vs. SEA
56.Jakobi Meyers LV at BAL
57.Michael Wilson ARZ vs. LAR
58.Alec Pierce IND at GB
59.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Hopkins (knee) only played 15 offensive snaps against the Bears in Week 1.
60.Curtis Samuel BUF at MIA
61.Darnell Mooney ATL at PHI
62.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NO
63.Andrei Iosivas CIN at KC
64.Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. IND
65.Ja'Lynn Polk NE vs. SEA
66.Xavier Legette CAR vs. LAC
67.Adonai Mitchell IND at GB
68.Josh Reynolds DEN vs. PIT
69.Jalen McMillan TB at DET
70.*Jordan Whittington LA at ARI
Note: Whittington played just one offensive snap in his debut, even with Puka Nacua getting hurt early on.
71.Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at PHI
72.Jalen Nailor MIN vs. SF
73.*Mike Williams NYJ at TEN
Note: Williams (knee) saw very limited action on Monday night, even with the Jets trailing most of the game.
74.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at WAS
75.Quentin Johnston LAC at CAR
76.*Jermaine Burton CIN at KC
Note: Even with Tee Higgins out, Burton played only four snaps in the loss to the Pats.
77.*Jordan Addison MIN vs. SF
Note: The Vikings are 'hopeful' that Addison (ankle) can play after he hurt the opposite ankle to the one that had been bothering him in training camp.
78.Roman Wilson PIT at DEN
79.*Malik Washington MIA vs. BUF
Note: Washington (quad) did not practice Monday or Tuesday.
80.Tee Higgins CIN at KC
81.*Josh Downs IND at GB
Note: Downs (ankle) is being monitored as the Colts head into prep for Week 2.
82.*Marquise Brown KC vs. CIN
Note: Brown (shoulder) is 'nearing a return' to the field.
83.*Rome Odunze CHI at HOU
Note: Odunze has an MCL sprain and is week-to-week.
84.*Puka Nacua LA at ARI
Note: Nacua has a PCL sprain and has been placed on IR by the Rams, meaning he'll miss at least four games.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
2.Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
3.Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
4.Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
5.Kyle Pitts ATL at PHI
6.George Kittle SF at MIN
7.Mark Andrews BAL vs. LV
8.Evan Engram JAC vs. CLE
9.*Brock Bowers LV at BAL
Note: Bowers allayed injury fears by leading the Raiders with six catches for 58 yards on eight targets.
10.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LV
11.Pat Freiermuth PIT at DEN
12.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. ATL
13.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CHI
14.*Colby Parkinson LA at ARI
Note: Parkinson could benefit with more targets while Puka Nacua is out.
15.Taysom Hill NO at DAL
16.*Luke Schoonmaker DAL vs. NO
Note: Schoonmaker could start this week if Jake Ferguson is out.
17.Hunter Henry NE vs. SEA
18.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. NYJ
19.Juwan Johnson NO at DAL
20.*Tucker Kraft GB vs. IND
Note: Kraft had more snaps than Luke Musgrave, 64 to 17.
21.Cole Kmet CHI at HOU
22.Cade Otton TB at DET
23.Luke Musgrave GB vs. IND
24.Tyler Conklin NYJ at TEN
25.Ben Sinnott WAS vs. NYG
26.Theo Johnson NYG at WAS
27.Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR vs. LAC
28.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. BUF
29.Noah Fant SEA at NE
30.Zach Ertz WAS vs. NYG
31.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. PIT
32.Hayden Hurst LAC at CAR
33.Kylen Granson IND at GB
34.Dawson Knox BUF at MIA
35.*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NO
Note: Ferguson suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his knee - he's not yet ruled out for Week 2, but it doesn't look great.
36.*David Njoku CLE at JAX
Note: Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury that has been speculated but not confirmed as a high-ankle sprain.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. BUF
2.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NO
3.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. ATL
4.Breece Hall NYJ at TEN
5.*Cooper Kupp LA at ARI
Note: Kupp had a whopping 21 targets in the overtime loss to the Titans.
6.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
7.A.J. Brown PHI vs. ATL
8.Kyren Williams LA at ARI
9.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
10.Jonathan Taylor IND at GB
11.Bijan Robinson ATL at PHI
12.Joe Mixon HOU vs. CHI
13.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. SF
14.Garrett Wilson NYJ at TEN
15.Mike Evans TB at DET
16.Nico Collins HOU vs. CHI
17.DJ Moore CHI at HOU
18.Stefon Diggs HOU vs. CHI
19.*Jordan Mason SF at MIN
Note: Mason had a massive game in place of Christian McCaffrey, and it's noteworthy that it wasn't a timeshare but rather a workhorse role.
20.Alvin Kamara NO at DAL
21.*Derrick Henry BAL vs. LV
Note: Frustrating line play against the Chiefs limited Henry's production, as did the presence of Justice Hill on passing downs. It'll probably be better this week against the Raiders, but it won't be the workload that we're hoping for.
22.Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
23.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
24.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. BUF
25.Rashee Rice KC vs. CIN
26.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
27.*De'Von Achane MIA vs. BUF
Note: Achane (ankle) sat out Monday and Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Dolphins host the Bills on Thursday night.
28.James Conner ARZ vs. LAR
29.Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
30.*Deebo Samuel SF at MIN
Note: Samuel had a whopping eight carries and a touchdown in the win over the Jets.
31.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. ATL
32.Davante Adams LV at BAL
33.*Chris Olave NO at DAL
Note: Only two targets in the win over the Panthers, but the game was a total blowout early on, so I'm going to avoid panicking here.
34.*Drake London ATL at PHI
Note: London was hurt the most by the Falcons' offensive limitations against the Steelers.
35.Josh Jacobs GB vs. IND
36.James Cook BUF at MIA
37.*Travis Etienne JAC vs. CLE
Note: Ceded more carries than we would have liked to Tank Bigsby, and lost a key fumble in the third quarter.
38.Rachaad White TB at DET
39.*Kenneth Walker SEA at NE
Note: Walker left in the fourth quarter with an abdominal injury, and the team had no update on his status Monday.
40.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. SEA
41.*J.K. Dobbins LAC at CAR
Note: Dobbins had two huge runs in the second half against the Raiders and was the more effective Chargers back, though Gus Edwards had 11 carries to Dobbins' 10.
42.Chris Godwin TB at DET
43.Michael Pittman IND at GB
44.*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. LAR
Note: Only three targets in his debut, and he dropped one of those.
45.Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAR
46.Dalton Kincaid BUF at MIA
47.Jerome Ford CLE at JAX
48.Najee Harris PIT at DEN
49.*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery had 45 yards and a touchdown in overtime, salvaging his day.
50.Aaron Jones MIN vs. SF
51.*Tony Pollard TEN vs. NYJ
Note: Clear leader in the Titans' backfield.
52.Zack Moss CIN at KC
53.*Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN
Note: The Niners were able to limit Aiyuk's exposure with the lead against the Jets for most of Monday night's win.
54.George Pickens PIT at DEN
55.Amari Cooper CLE at JAX
56.Tank Dell HOU vs. CHI
57.Xavier Worthy KC vs. CIN
58.DK Metcalf SEA at NE
59.Malik Nabers NYG at WAS
60.Christian Kirk JAC vs. CLE
61.Kyle Pitts ATL at PHI
62.George Kittle SF at MIN
63.Mark Andrews BAL vs. LV
64.D'Andre Swift CHI at HOU
65.Brian Robinson WAS vs. NYG
66.*Jameson Williams DET vs. TB
Note: Williams took advantage of the Rams' focus upon Amon-Ra St. Brown, going off for 121 yards and a touchdown.
67.Zay Flowers BAL vs. LV
68.Jayden Reed GB vs. IND
69.Calvin Ridley TEN vs. NYJ
70.Khalil Shakir BUF at MIA
71.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. NYG
72.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. PIT
73.Evan Engram JAC vs. CLE
74.Devin Singletary NYG at WAS
75.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. LAC
76.*Zamir White LV at BAL
Note: White saw fewer snaps than teammate Alexander Mattison, 23 to 36.
77.Javonte Williams DEN vs. PIT
78.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. NO
79.*Raheem Mostert MIA vs. BUF
Note: Mostert (chest) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was teammate De'Von Achane.
80.Zach Charbonnet SEA at NE
81.*Jaylen Warren PIT at DEN
Note: Warren (hamstring) had limited involvement in the win over the Falcons.
82.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. PIT
83.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NO
84.*Keenan Allen CHI at HOU
Note: Allen (heel) was 'a little banged up' after the win against the Titans. He also dropped a potential touchdown.
85.Brian Thomas JAC vs. CLE
86.Joshua Palmer LAC at CAR
87.Ladd McConkey LAC at CAR
88.Diontae Johnson CAR vs. LAC
89.Tyler Lockett SEA at NE
90.*Brock Bowers LV at BAL
Note: Bowers allayed injury fears by leading the Raiders with six catches for 58 yards on eight targets.
91.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. LV

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NO
2.Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN
3.Jake Moody SF at MIN
4.Justin Tucker BAL vs. LV
5.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CHI
6.Cameron Dicker LAC at CAR
7.Jake Elliott PHI vs. ATL
8.*Chris Boswell PIT at DEN
Note: Boswell had a monster game in the dome against Atlanta, nailing all six kicks, including three over 50 yards.
9.Younghoe Koo ATL at PHI
10.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at TEN
11.Tyler Bass BUF at MIA
12.Jason Sanders MIA vs. BUF
13.Chase McLaughlin TB at DET
14.Evan McPherson CIN at KC
15.Daniel Carlson LV at BAL
16.Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAR
17.Cairo Santos CHI at HOU
18.Cam Little JAC vs. CLE
19.Joshua Karty LA at ARI
20.Jake Bates DET vs. TB
21.Brayden Narveson GB vs. IND
22.Dustin Hopkins CLE at JAX
23.Jason Myers SEA at NE
24.*Austin Seibert WAS vs. NYG
Note: Seibert replaced Cade York on the roster after York missed two kicks in the loss to the Bucs.
25.Blake Grupe NO at DAL
26.Will Reichard MIN vs. SF
27.Graham Gano NYG at WAS
28.Nick Folk TEN vs. NYJ
29.Wil Lutz DEN vs. PIT
30.Joey Slye NE vs. SEA
31.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. LAC
32.*Matt Gay IND at GB
Note: Gay (Sports hernia) might return this week and will be monitored in practice.
33.*Spencer Shrader at
Note: By rule Shrader reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, though he could be a candidate to fill in for Matt Gay (sports hernia) again this week.
34.*Cade York at
Note: Released by the Commanders after he missed two kicks against the Bucs.

Defenses

1.*Pittsburgh Steelers at DEN
Note: T.J. Watt was dominant against the Falcons and now gets the Broncos, another great matchup.
2.*Baltimore Ravens vs. LV
Note: The Ravens held their own against the Chiefs after a shaky start, and now gets the Raiders.
3.Los Angeles Chargers at CAR
4.*New York Jets at TEN
Note: Will the loss to the Niners spur the Jets into action with Haason Reddick?
5.San Francisco 49ers at MIN
6.Dallas Cowboys vs. NO
7.Philadelphia Eagles vs. ATL
8.Seattle Seahawks at NE
9.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE
10.Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN
11.*Indianapolis Colts at GB
Note: It wasn't a great performance last week, but this week the Colts get to face Malik Willis.
12.Houston Texans vs. CHI
13.Washington Commanders vs. NYG
14.Detroit Lions vs. TB
15.Cleveland Browns at JAX
16.Green Bay Packers vs. IND
17.Buffalo Bills at MIA
18.*Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR
Note: Potential desperation play due to the Rams' OL woes.
19.Denver Broncos vs. PIT
20.Chicago Bears at HOU
21.Los Angeles Rams at ARI
22.New York Giants at WAS
23.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET
24.Miami Dolphins vs. BUF
25.Tennessee Titans vs. NYJ
26.New England Patriots vs. SEA
27.Atlanta Falcons at PHI
28.New Orleans Saints at DAL
29.Minnesota Vikings vs. SF
30.*Cincinnati Bengals at KC
Note: Massive disappointment against the Pats, recording just one sack against a Patriots OL that was thought to be a sieve, and no turnovers.
31.Las Vegas Raiders at BAL
32.Carolina Panthers vs. LAC
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
