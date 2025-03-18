Shane Zylstra News: Staying in Motor City

Detroit will re-sign Zylstra for the 2025 season, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The Lions added Zylstra to the active roster from their practice squad in November of 2024, and over 13 games including the playoffs, he caught his only target for 22 yards. He also contributed on special teams, logging more snaps in that phase than on offense for the first time in his career. Barring injuries, his role on Detroit's offense is likely to be minor in 2025.