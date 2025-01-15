Fantasy Football
Shaq Mason headshot

Shaq Mason Injury: Upgrades to limited work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 2:24pm

Mason (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mason has been sidelined for the Texans' last three games due to a MCL injury sustained in the Week 16 loss to the Chiefs, and Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Tuesday that he won't play in Saturday's divisional-round rematch in Kansas City. However, Mason upgraded from a DNP on Tuesday to a limited session Wednesday, increasing his odds of suiting up Saturday. If Mason misses his fourth consecutive game in the divisional round, Juice Scruggs (ankle) or Kendrick Green will likely get the start at right guard.

Shaq Mason
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
