Shaq Mason News: Green light to play vs. Kansas City

Mason (knee) does not carry an injury designation into Saturday's AFC divisional-round game against the Chiefs.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported Tuesday that Mason was a longshot to play in Saturday's game due to an MCL injury. However, Mason was able to log a full practice Thursday, and it appears he's progressed enough in his recovery to play. He's slated to reclaim his starting spot at right guard while Juice Scruggs (ankle) and Kendrick Green provide depth at the position in case Mason aggravates his injury.