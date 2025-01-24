Shaquil Barrett News: Late-season return from retirement

Barrett, who retired from the Dolphins before training camp began and then resumed his career in December with the Buccaneers, finished the 2024 regular season with one tackle in one game.

Barrett returned to Tampa Bay after the Dolphins waived him from the reserve/retired list and logged 12 snaps in Week 18 against the Saints. Barrett also played five snaps in the wild-card loss to the Commanders and logged a solo tackle in that contest, and he's slated to return to the open market again when the new league year begins March 12. Whether Barrett opts to continue his career remains to be seen, but if he confirms he remains interested in playing, the Buccaneers and multiple other teams will likely be very interested in exploring a deal.