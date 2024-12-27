Shaquil Barrett News: Reuniting with Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are set to sign Barrett to the practice squad Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Barrett was waived from the Dolphins' reserve/retired list Thursday, and after clearing waivers, the veteran edge rusher intends to join the Buccaneers on the practice squad. He played for Tampa Bay for five seasons prior to signing with the Dolphins in March, during which he accumulated 249 tackles (178 solo), including 45.0 sacks, three interceptions (including a pick-six) and 15 forced fumbles across 70 regular-season games, and he played a critical role in the Bucs' Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs in February of 2021. Barrett could be elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster for the regular-season finale against the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 5.