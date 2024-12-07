Fantasy Football
Sheldon Rankins headshot

Sheldon Rankins Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Rankins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against teh Cowboys, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rankins will miss his third straight game due to an illness, and given his extended absence, it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up for the Bengals' Week 15 contest against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 15. McKinnley Jackson, Kris Jenkins and Jay Tufele will continue to see increased snaps at defensive tackle next to starter B.J. Hill for as long as Rankins is sidelined.

Sheldon Rankins
Cincinnati Bengals
