Shy Tuttle

Shy Tuttle News: Plays increased role in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Tuttle recorded 46 total tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble across 15 games in 2024.

With Derrick Brown (knee) sustaining a season-ending injury in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, Tuttle took on an increased role on the Panthers' defense in 2024. Despite missing two games this season, the 29-year-old interior defensive lineman played 51 more defensive snaps than he did in 2023. Tuttle's role will likely be reduced once Brown returns from injury in 2025; however, the Tennessee product is expected to remain a starter on the Panthers' defense following a relatively productive 2024 campaign.

Shy Tuttle
Carolina Panthers
