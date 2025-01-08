Shy Tuttle News: Plays increased role in 2024

Tuttle recorded 46 total tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble across 15 games in 2024.

With Derrick Brown (knee) sustaining a season-ending injury in the Week 1 loss to the Saints, Tuttle took on an increased role on the Panthers' defense in 2024. Despite missing two games this season, the 29-year-old interior defensive lineman played 51 more defensive snaps than he did in 2023. Tuttle's role will likely be reduced once Brown returns from injury in 2025; however, the Tennessee product is expected to remain a starter on the Panthers' defense following a relatively productive 2024 campaign.