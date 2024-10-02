Skylar Thompson Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Thompson (ribs) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After logging three straight limited practices Week 4, Thompson was the Dolphins' inactive emergency third quarterback for this past Monday's loss to the Titans. Thompson's status for this weekend's game against the Patriots has yet to be determined, but if he's active, he'll be serving in a backup role behind Tyler Huntley. The Dolphins announced Wednesday that Huntley will make a second straight start Sunday, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com.