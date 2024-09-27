Skylar Thompson Injury: Logs another limited practice

Thompson (ribs) remained limited at practice Friday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Thompson now has one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Monday night's game against the Titans, with Saturday's final injury report destined to add a layer of context regarding his Week 4 availability by revealing his game status. For now, the Dolphins aren't tipping their hand on which QB will start against Tennessee in the continued absence of Tua Tagovailoa (IR, concussion), with Thompson -- if he's deemed healthy enough -- Tyler Huntley and Tim Boyle all under consideration for the assignment.