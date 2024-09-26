Skylar Thompson Injury: Looks set for limited practice

Thompson (ribs) will practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he hasn't yet named a starting quarterback for Monday's game against the Titans, and that the rib injury that forced Thompson out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Seahawks could still limit his effectiveness. McDaniel said he's also encouraged by the progress Tyler Huntley has made picking up the offense so far, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, and that both he and Tim Boyle will get opportunities in practice to try and command the offense. It sounds like a final decision on the Dolphins' starter for Week 4 won't arrive until the team has a had a chance to monitor all options at the position in practice.