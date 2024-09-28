Fantasy Football
Skylar Thompson Injury: Relegated to third-string

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 28, 2024

Thompson (ribs) will operate as the third-string quarterback after it was announced Tyler Huntley would start Monday against the Titans, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

For what it's worth, this doesn't seem to be a decision made due to Thompson's injury as the third-year quarterback practiced in limited fashion all week and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest. In the same report, it was also announced Tim Boyle would serve as the team's backup behind Huntley, leaving Thompson to fall to third-string after struggling to the tune of 5.6 yards per attempt on 13 completions before leaving early in the third quarter due to a ribs injury.

