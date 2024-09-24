Skylar Thompson Injury: Week 4 status unclear

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Thompson (ribs) is day-to-day heading into the Dolphins' Week 4 game Monday versus the Titans, though the team expects to have a better feel for the quarterback's status later in the week, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Called upon to start in the Dolphins' Week 3 loss to the Seahawks after Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) was placed on injured reserve, Thompson completed 13 of 19 pass attempts for 107 yards before exiting in the third quarter after getting shoved by a defender on a throw. The Dolphins have yet to provide a firm diagnosis on Thompson's injury beyond clarifying that he's dealing with a rib issue rather than a chest issue, and the team is not yet ruling out the third-year quarterback for Monday. Tim Boyle finished out the Week 3 game for the Dolphins, but McDaniel suggested that Boyle was only active as Thompson's backup ahead of the recently signed Tyler Huntley mainly because Huntley had only five days to get up to speed with the new playbook, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. McDaniel is leaving the door open for any of Thompson, Huntley or Boyle to start versus Tennessee.