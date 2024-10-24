Skylar Thompson News: Avoids injury report

Thompson (ribs) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel declined Wednesday to state whether Thompson will act as the team's backup quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but he did note that Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is expected to miss Week 8. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) practicing on a limited basis and potentially in line to play Sunday, Thompson, Tim Boyle and practice squad man C.J. Beathard could all be candidates for backup reps.