Skyy Moore Injury: Practice window opens Thursday

The Chiefs designated Moore (abdomen) to return from injured reserve Thursday, Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Moore was placed on injured reserve Oct. 24 due to a core-muscle injury. He wasn't expected to return for the postseason, but Kansas City opted to open the 2022 second-round pick's 21-day practice window. He was spotted working out with the returners during Thursday's practice and was officially listed as a limited participant. If Moore is able to log full practices next week, he could be activated to the Chiefs' 53-man roster for Super Bowl LIX against the Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 9.