Spencer Rattler News: Two more picks in Week 17 loss

Rattler completed 20 of 36 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Raiders. He added 46 rushing yards on three carries.

It was another tough outing for the 2024 fifth-round pick. Rattler has a 3:5 TD:INT in six appearances this season, but his 46 yards on the ground were at least a career high. With the Saints having nothing to play for in Week 18 but draft position, it's not clear if Derek Carr (hand) will even be an option for the team at QB, or if Rattler will finish out the season under center against the Buccaneers.