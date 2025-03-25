Stefon Diggs Injury: Headed to New England

Diggs (knee) and the Patriots agreed on a three-year, $69 million contract including $26 million guaranteed Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs will head to New England after an injury-shorted campaign with the Texans in 2024. The wide receiver caught 47 of 64 targets for 496 yards and three touchdowns while also adding eight yards and a score on the ground over eight games with Houston before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8 against the Colts. Once he moves past the injury, Diggs will have a clear path to a heavy target load as Drake Maye's de facto WR1 with the Patriots in 2025.