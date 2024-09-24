Stephen Sullivan: Visits the Big Apple

Sullivan (quadriceps) worked out for the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sullivan received an injury settlement from the Panthers in early August, making him a free agent. Now healthy, the LSU product is working to find a new opportunity. With the Giants not receiving much production from their tight ends, they may be looking to beef up their depth there, considering they also worked out Teagan Quitoriano and Armani Rogers on Monday as well.